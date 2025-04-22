Review: HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE Sizzles At Iron Crow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sarah Ruhl’s HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE by Iron Crow at Theatre Project through April 27, 2025 is a thought-provoking, lush treat for the senses, deftly directed by Ann Turiano.

Are traditional relationships boring? How experimental are you? Will there be consequences? What does it mean to live an authentic life? Who are you, and are you destined to remain that person forever? How strong were those hash brownies? What really happened? Iron Crow Theatre’s new presentation, HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE either poses those questions or provokes them.

Director Ann Turiano dresses up this show, which is, shall we say, earthy in nature, and drapes it in ancient greco-roman mysticism, which I think isn’t baked into the script. It may be this aspect that I like best about the show. The mute opening sequence is beautiful, and seems atmospheric, or metaphoric, or allegorical, until later when we realize it’s almost literal.

Performers are absolutely committed to their roles, though the personalities of characters are unevenly defined. The driving character is George, played with brittle intensity by Valerie Dowdle. Jane, George’s very good friend, is played with luminous warmth by Asia-Ligé Arnold. Abe Fremuth plays Michael, Jane’s husband, as a solid, supportive guy. Playing George’s husband Paul is Jonas Connors-Grey, also generating reliable husband vibes. The two couples, all close friends, learn from Jane certain peculiarities of someone Jane knows from her job, a person called Pipp. George in particular is eager to meet Pipp and her two partners. The two couples spend the dinner party evening discussing aspects of relationships that involve more than two people, and hatch a plan to meet the thruple. They meet. Pipp, the ‘hub’ of the relationship is played with seductive chaos by Frankie Marsh. Jake Stibbe as Freddie is high strung, and Sam Fromkin plays David (pronounced ‘Dah-veed’) as ‘Euro-hottie.’ A party begins. Antics ensue. But wait! There’s a daughter, Jenna, a teenaged daughter, played with teenaged sullen obstinancy (and a hint of fragility) by Gab Ryan. Cue curtain on Act I.

The most amazing work might be by the Intimacy Choreographer Shawna Potter, who releases performers onstage performing some convincing pantomimes of frankly sexual activities and a disconcerting amount of inter-character kissing. SO much kissing. Honestly, I felt a little left out.

Scenic Designer James Raymond presents a set that’s mystical and moody. It features a marbled irregular raised central platform, beautiful side pieces which are mostly, but not entirely, decorative, a gorgeous ceiling suspension with elements of clock, chandelier and broken, storm-shattered branches. The trees that surround the stage are spiky, leafless, foreboding and atmospheric. The inherent textural contrasts of the set give it visual depth. Spiky surfaces and height differences give shadows lots of little corners in which to gather, which they do, thanks to the sometimes subtle, sometimes dramatic work of Lighting Designer Janine Vreatt, who makes the trees shadowy, glimmering or beacon-like. Sound Designer Zach Sexton creates an extremely elegant, necessary soundscape that is satisfying on an emotional level, while also helping to set the scene or augment the set.

I would like HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE better if Act II were more like Act I instead of seeming like a fever dream. Act I is humanly relatable, even without personal resonance. Act I starts out mystical, turns snappy and clever, becomes sexy and graphic, with a startling conclusion. Act II begins oddly, continues weirdly, ends murkily. The show does conclude in a satisfactory way, but much of Act II feels contrived. All of this is “book problems,” something that’s a personal bugbear for me. One can, and in my opinion, should, forgive the script its weaknesses, and enjoy the theatrical production, which, as well as being highly polished and lovingly crafted, is extraordinarily gorgeous to see. Set, staging and lighting create serious eye-candy, and the audibles are nearly as lush. The Iron Crow team builds an experience that’s immersive, fascinating and a delight to the senses.

Running time 2 hours 10 minutes, with 1 intermission

Photo: Valerie Dowdle as George

Photographer: Wilson Freeman



HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE, an Iron Crow Theatre production, plays at Theatre Project through April 27, 2025. Buy tickets online.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Sundays at 3 PM Tix $25-65

Final Factoid: Seating is assigned for this production, which I remark on only because it’s been General Admission at Theatre Project for most of the performances I’ve attended.

Reader Reviews