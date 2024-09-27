Video: First Look at Baltimore Center Stage's OH HAPPY DAY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at the now extended Baltimore Center Stage production of Jordan E. Cooper's new play with music, OH HAPPY DAY! This production, in association with New York's The Public Theatre, features original songs by Donald Lawrence and reunites Cooper with BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb for the first time since their collaboration on Broadway's Ain't No Mo'. The show will now run through October 20, 2024.

An impending flood is the least of one family's troubles in this outrageous reimagining of Noah's Ark. OH HAPPY DAY!, written by and starring Cooper, begins in Laurel, Mississippi at a Birthday BBQ for Lewis, the patriarch of the family. When his estranged son Keyshawn (played by Cooper) makes a surprise appearance, family secrets unravel on a day that will change their world forever.

The show features new original music by gospel legend Donald Lawrence, best known for his Grammy Award-nominated songs "The Blessing of Abraham" and "Encourage Yourself". Lawrence has received multiple Grammy and Stellar Award honors and served as vocal coach to the R&B group En Vogue, was the musical director for Stephanie Mills, songwriter for The Clark Sisters, and collaborator with a host of artists including Peabo Bryson, Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard, Donnie McClurkin, and Mary J. Blige.

OH HAPPY DAY! has been featured as one of the season's must see theatrical performances in The New York Times and on CBS Sunday Morning.

Comments