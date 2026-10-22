Tickets For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at the Hippodrome Go On Sale This Week

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The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre, has announced that single tickets for the North American Tour Launch of Heathers the Musical will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. Heathers will play the Hippodrome Theatre May 15-22, 2027 for eight performances only before visiting more than 30 North American cities across multiple touring seasons.

Based on the iconic 1989 cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers first premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 to sold-out audiences before transferring to New York's New World Stages in 2014. The show was reimagined for its 2018 London debut, featuring new songs and updated script elements that are now being showcased in all international productions. Praised as “an outrageous, irrepressible musical” (New York Times) and “mischievous fun” (New York Sun), Heathers has broken box office records worldwide.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), directed by Andy Fickman.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.

The creative team includes Choreographer/UK Associate Director Gary Lloyd, with Additional Choreography by Stephanie Klemons. Set and Costume Designer is David Shields, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Dan Samson, and Hair Designer is Caitlin Molloy. Co-Costume Designer is Siena Zoë Allen. Fight Director is Lisa Connell. Intimacy Coordinator is Rebecca Reaney.

Music Supervisor is Will Joy. Arrangements and Orchestrations are by Laurence O'Keefe and Ben Green. Music Coordinator is Kristy Norter. Production Management is by Tandem Production Partners. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman CSA, and Jimmy Larkin CSA. General management is by Pemberley Productions (Tim Smith, Terri Kohler).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 15 Hrs 06 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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