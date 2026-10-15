Video: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Olney Theatre Center

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New footage from Synetic Theater's production of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW offers a glimpse of the movement-based staging currently running at Olney Theatre Center. The clip shows scenes from the wordless adaptation, which is now playing at the theatre's Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab.

The production is based on Washington Irving's classic story and relies on choreography, dance, and mime rather than spoken dialogue to tell its version of the tale, including its take on the Headless Horseman. The production previously won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Choreography in a Play.

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW runs through November 1 at Olney Theatre Center, with the theatre noting very limited ticket availability remaining for the engagement.

Olney Theatre Center previously detailed the production's arrival in Maryland in a story on THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW opening at Olney Theatre, describing the staging as a daring, wordless adaptation in Synetic's signature style.

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