THE PILLOWMAN to Open at Cumberland Theatre This October

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Just in time for the Halloween season, the Cumberland Theatre will present The Pillowman, the award-winning psychological thriller by acclaimed playwright Martin McDonagh. The production runs October 15-25 at the Cumberland Theatre, located at 101 North Johnson Street in downtown Cumberland.

From the playwright behind The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and the Academy Award-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Pillowman is a gripping, darkly comic exploration of the power of storytelling, the nature of violence, and the sometimes devastating consequences of the stories we tell.

Set in an unnamed totalitarian state, the play follows Katurian, a writer whose disturbing short stories have attracted the attention of two police detectives investigating a series of gruesome crimes that bear unsettling similarities to his fictional work. As the interrogation unfolds, the line between imagination and reality becomes increasingly blurred, leading to shocking revelations, unexpected twists, and questions about the responsibility of the artist.

Director Nick Hrutkay draws inspiration from the gothic whimsy and macabre imagination often associated with filmmaker Tim Burton, bringing Katurian's twisted fairy tales to life through striking theatrical imagery. These surreal sequences transport audiences into a world where childhood innocence collides with nightmarish fantasy, creating an atmosphere that is simultaneously beautiful, bizarre, and deeply unsettling.

Equal parts psychological thriller, black comedy, and thought-provoking drama, The Pillowman explores the lasting impact of childhood trauma, the complexities of human nature, and the extraordinary power of the written word. With McDonagh's signature blend of razor-sharp dialogue, unsettling imagery, and unexpected humor, the play takes audiences on a journey that is as emotionally gripping as it is intellectually challenging.

Leading the cast is Pierce Bunch as Katurian, the troubled storyteller at the center of the investigation. He is joined by Kimberli Rowley as Detective Tupolski and Aaron Cirillo as Detective Ariel, the two interrogators whose contrasting personalities and methods drive the increasingly intense investigation. The ensemble also features Brian Records as Michal, Matthan Potts as Father, McClairen Eisenhour as Mother, and Olive Wolford as Child.

The production is directed by Nick Hrutkay, with costume design by Jennifer Clark, scenic and lighting design by Rhett Wolford, stage management by Marcus Hardinger, assistant stage management by Trevor McCabe, and Steven Zalatoris serving as lead carpenter.

Since its premiere, The Pillowman has earned international acclaim for its daring subject matter and masterful storytelling, receiving the Olivier Award for Best New Play and multiple Tony Award nominations. Widely regarded as one of McDonagh's most provocative works, the play challenges conventional notions of innocence, morality, and artistic freedom while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Pillowman runs October 15-25 at the Cumberland Theatre, located at 101 North Johnson Street in downtown Cumberland. Evening performances begin at 8:00 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Due to mature themes, strong language, and disturbing subject matter, the production is recommended for adult audiences. Get tickets at www.cumberlandtheatre.com.

The Cumberland Theatre is a professional performing arts organization dedicated to bringing high-quality theatrical productions and arts programming to the Western Maryland region. Through its diverse season of musicals, dramas, comedies, and educational opportunities, the theatre continues to serve as a vibrant cultural destination in downtown Cumberland.

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