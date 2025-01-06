Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Everyman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Everyman Theatre in Baltimore has brought Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None to life in a gripping production with clever staging and engaging performances. Directed by Noah Himmelstein, the play stays true to Christie’s masterful storytelling, blending suspense with moments of humor and intrigue. The plot centers on ten strangers invited to an isolated island where they are accused of past crimes and systematically eliminated in a twisted game of survival.

The mystery unfolds with fine performances by Everyman’s ensemble cast, which includes Deborah Hazlett as the moralistic Emily Brent and Megan Anderson as the dubious Dr. Armstrong. The minimalist but evocative set design by Paige Hathaway enhances the eerie atmosphere, while Harold F. Burgess II’s lighting and Sun Hee Kil’s sound design contribute to the play’s chilling mood.

What sets this production apart is its nuanced ending, which combines elements of Christie’s original bleak conclusion and a more theatrical resolution. This creative choice leaves the audience with plenty to ponder after the final curtain call. The production’s success has even prompted an extended run through January 12, 2025, offering more opportunities to experience this timeless mystery.

This popular production has an extended run through January 12 at the Everyman Theatre located at 315 W. Fayette St. For more information, contact the box office at boxoffice@everymantheatre.org or call 410-752-2208.

