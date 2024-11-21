Review: ON THE VERGE at Fells Point Corner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ON THE VERGE, directed by Kimberley Lynne, is a delightful and thought-provoking journey through time, place and imagination. Eric Overmyer's 1986 play centers on three intrepid Victorian lady explorers-Mary(Shelby Sullivan), Alex (Barbara Madison Hauck) and Fanny (Nikki Jay)-who set out on a trek through Terra Incognita, a mysterious land filled with quirky characters, surreal encounters and unforeseen twists. The adventure starts in 1888 but extends through decades where the objects and language of the future infiltrate and mesh with the reality and thoughts of the characters in their present.

The cast is full of verve and vivacious charm. As our three peripatetic protagonists, Sullivan, Hauck and Jay project the courage and wit often associated with those enthusiastic explorers at the turn of the 19th century for whom earth was an endless geographical wonder to be studied, collected and conquered. They are humorously proper even while wielding machetes and climbing mountains. Each has a story to tell, but develop a camaraderie that equals their joy of discovery. Each character projects a sense of self-possession that remains unperturbed by their increasingly strange multi-dimensional journey. The supporting cast, including Morgan Stanton and Penelope Chan, excels in portraying multiple unique roles that join the adventure, literally, figuratively and somewhere in between. The production's whimsical set design by Justin Nepomuceno and the historically rich yet playful costumes by Anna Hiser McGreevy enhance the audience's immersion into this borderless tale of new worlds and self-reinvention.

It is a captivating story, but the play occasionally struggles with clarity due to the complexity of its language and some audibility issues. Overmyer's dialogue is intricate and verbally dense. Audience members may strain to catch the volley of words that ricochet off the stage. This is a play that would be well-served by supertitles. Nonetheless, the directors and cast have crafted an ambitious and entertaining production that successfully balances the comedic and reflective tones of the script.

ON THE VERGE plays now through December 1 at Fells Point Corner Theatre located at 251 S. Ann Street, Baltimore MD 21231. For tickets or more information go to www.fpct.org

