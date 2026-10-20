Megan Anderson's Visual Art Exhibition Opens at Everyman Theatre
The exhibition brings together visual and performing arts during the run of the world premiere play.
Everyman Theatre has announced Creating Different Worlds, a solo exhibition of paintings by Resident Company member Megan Anderson (Megan Anderson Prue Art). The collection will be on view in the theatre's Visual Arts Gallery throughout the world premiere run of Different Words for Happiness, a new play by fellow Resident Company Member Katie Kleiger, onstage October 18 through November 15, 2026.
Anderson's multidisciplinary background directly informs her role as a theatre educator and community leader. Baltimore audiences of course will also recognize Anderson from more than 50 productions on the Everyman stage—ranging from A Streetcar Named Desire to Emma, as well as roles in TV and film such as The Wire and Hit and Run. This fall, patrons to Everyman have an opportunity to experience her artistry across two mediums on the same visit. She returns to Everyman as Eleanor in the world premiere, extending her storytelling from the stage directly onto the gallery walls.
The title of the exhibition Creating Different Worlds offers a deliberate counterpoint to the play on stage. While Different Words for Happiness explores how people define joy on their own terms, Anderson's visual art considers how expression takes shape through storytelling, performance, and painting.
Rooted in the natural world and animated by color, Anderson's paintings often place their subjects in moments of transition, using subtle shifts In Focus, edge, and form. This approach echoes the play's central dynamic: two women at a crossroads between their pasts and the people they are becoming. Shaped by a lifetime of artistic exploration, the work invites theatregoers to pause and reflect before entering the auditorium.
'Art heals,' states Anderson. 'Whether we are creating it or experiencing it, it reaches something inside of us that needs to be recognized. Painting is my way of finding quiet and balance in a chaotic world, and I hope these works bring people that same peace and joy.'
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