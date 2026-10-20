Megan Anderson's Visual Art Exhibition Opens at Everyman Theatre

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Everyman Theatre has announced Creating Different Worlds, a solo exhibition of paintings by Resident Company member Megan Anderson (Megan Anderson Prue Art). The collection will be on view in the theatre's Visual Arts Gallery throughout the world premiere run of Different Words for Happiness, a new play by fellow Resident Company Member Katie Kleiger, onstage October 18 through November 15, 2026.

Anderson's multidisciplinary background directly informs her role as a theatre educator and community leader. Baltimore audiences of course will also recognize Anderson from more than 50 productions on the Everyman stage—ranging from A Streetcar Named Desire to Emma, as well as roles in TV and film such as The Wire and Hit and Run. This fall, patrons to Everyman have an opportunity to experience her artistry across two mediums on the same visit. She returns to Everyman as Eleanor in the world premiere, extending her storytelling from the stage directly onto the gallery walls.

The title of the exhibition Creating Different Worlds offers a deliberate counterpoint to the play on stage. While Different Words for Happiness explores how people define joy on their own terms, Anderson's visual art considers how expression takes shape through storytelling, performance, and painting.

Rooted in the natural world and animated by color, Anderson's paintings often place their subjects in moments of transition, using subtle shifts In Focus, edge, and form. This approach echoes the play's central dynamic: two women at a crossroads between their pasts and the people they are becoming. Shaped by a lifetime of artistic exploration, the work invites theatregoers to pause and reflect before entering the auditorium.

'Art heals,' states Anderson. 'Whether we are creating it or experiencing it, it reaches something inside of us that needs to be recognized. Painting is my way of finding quiet and balance in a chaotic world, and I hope these works bring people that same peace and joy.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 17 Hrs 51 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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