MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Will Come to The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater
Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical will run November 20-December 20.
The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater presents its holiday Mainstage classic: Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical!
A holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre classic, The Music Man!, and based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Willson.
Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn't want her six-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy's, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts. Playing November 20 through December 20, 2026.
Miracle on 34th Street is produced by Mabel's Marquee Entertainment, Shawn R. Martin and Laura J. Martin Producers.
Performance preceded by Dinner, Dessert, and Coffee, Tea, and Iced Tea. A Full Service Cash Bar is available. Bar tab and gratuity not included. Children under age 5 not admitted.
The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theater is located at 5 Willowdale Drive in Frederick, Md.
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