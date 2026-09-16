Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Shows Off Stellar Talent at Laurel Mill Playhouse!
The production runs now through September 27th!
All the world is a party, and everyone is welcome to join at Laurel Mill Playhouse. While the original 2006 form of The Drowsy Chaperone may inspire cautious apprehension in the hearts of knowing theatre-goers, LMP’s mounting directed by Alex Campbell proves that Drowsy can still show off in style.
The choices Campbell made for this telling of Drowsy stuck to the story while cutting the racism and homophobia of the original version: cut “Message from a Nightingale” and the grossly improper dialogue, keep the progressive aspects without making fun of them. Aside from the fabulous directorial choices, the production fills its apartment-sized stage with talent, creativity, and elegance. The production team laughed in the face of anyone who might have doubted their ability to make use of their space; without spoiling anything, the set design choices were both brilliant and downright hilarious. An ongoing bit utilizing a surprising doorway does not get old in the entire two-hour (and fifteen minute intermission) show.
Vocal skill was not lacking in LMP’s Drowsy, and music director Willie Hadnot made sure to showcase each voice in phenomenally-executed harmonies throughout the production. Not only did the cast bring the heat vocally, but they threw oil on that fire with their comedic timing. It is a marvel the stage did not burn away with their perfect sound cues (shoutout to board director Lori Bruun), banter, and stage-fight choreography. Add stunning dance choreography (thanks to choreographer Sarah Luckadoo) displayed by talented dancers to the mix, and Drowsy jumped through metaphorical aflame hoops in spades.
Every member of this ensemble cast could sell out their own one-man show. There is no “background” in this Drowsy - full cast numbers pull the audience’s eyes in every direction as they struggle to find one singular focal point when every individual is stellar. Natolya Barber’s two appearances as Trix the Aviatrix stand out as exceptional, with the only possible complaint being the audience did not get to hear more of Barber’s phenomenal vocals. The full ensemble - Diana Almeida, Rayn Hussie, Glennyce Lynn, Bonnie Millener, Kristin Vucina, and Jesse Judish - all deserve their flowers for impeccable performances as well.
Campbell knew what he was doing when he cast Jaila Desper and Vijay Dev as the two gangsters, as these two had audience members gasping for breath from both laughter and amazement with their comedic stuntwork. In fact, the show is filled to the brim with brilliant bantering duets - Lacy Shown and Cassidee Grunwald as Feldzieg and Kitty; Dana Bonistalli and Gavin Shown as Mrs. Tottendale and Underling; Joe Downs and Thomas Dolan as George and Robert Martin displayed masterclass-level comedic performances.
Steven Fuentes’ Adolpho is clearly a fan-favorite, with multiple pauses becoming necessary to hold for long bouts of audience laughter. Two more hilarious tours-de-force come in the forms of Madison Recktenwald, who plays “Oops Girl” Janet Van De Graaff, and Lori Skalitzky, who plays the titular Chaperone herself. Both captivate the audience’s attention in everything they do, whether that’s showing off jug-blowing capabilities or singing rousing anthems about alcoholism. Last but certainly not least, the audience finds a friend and confidant in Robert Howard’s Man in Chair. Howard guides the narrative by cultivating a welcoming and engaging (if manic) persona, and will certainly leave audience members wanting to buy a second ticket before they even leave the theater…as long as they don’t touch his records.
Go check out the acoustics of Laurel Mill Playhouse and see The Drowsy Chaperone, now through September 27th. Reserve your seat today!
Find tickets here: https://app.arts-people.com/?show=350972
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