AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Comes to the Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s timeless thriller, And Then There Were None. The mystery and suspense unfold this winter as this gripping play, adapted from the best-selling novel, will run from December 1 - January 5. This marks the third consecutive year that Everyman will present a murder-mystery story around the holiday season, offering a unique and unforgettable experience for families, mystery enthusiasts, bibliophiles, and theatre lovers alike this time of year.



And Then There Were None is widely regarded as one of Agatha Christie’s masterpieces and has become her best-selling novel of all time in the 85 years since it was first written. While many of Christie’s works have been adapted for the stage over the years, this play is unique in that Christie herself adapted the novel for the stage. Ironically, Christie initially faced hesitation from producers who feared that the storyline wouldn’t work on stage due to the fact it breaks many of the traditional “rules” of the mystery genre. Unlike many of her other works that feature a detective character trying to solve the case, And Then There Were None invented a style that has become known as a “closed circle” mystery. There is no clear hero, and the murderer is not revealed until the very end.

“This production is a perfect blend of suspense and excitement that will engage audiences of all ages. We look forward to welcoming groups of friends and families to share in the thrill and create lasting memories together during the holiday season.” states Founder, Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi.

This production is directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein (A Midsummer Night’s Dream). The creative team is composed of Paige Hathaway (Set Design), David Burdick (Resident Costume Designer), Harold F. Burgess II (Resident Lighting Design), Gary Logan (Resident Dialects), Lewis Shaw (Resident Fights and Intimacy), Sun Hee Kil (Sound Design) and Denise O’ Brien (Wig Design). The stage management team consists of Cat Wallis (Resident Stage Manager) and JuanCarlos Contreras (Assistant Stage Manager).

The production features many of Everyman’s Resident Company of Actors including Megan Anderson (POTUS) as Dr. Armstrong, Danny Gavigan (Dial M for Murder) as Philip Lombard, Deborah Hazlett (POTUS) as Emily Brent, Helen Hedman (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Mrs. Rogers, Hannah Kelly (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Vera Claythorne, Tony Nam(A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as William Blore, and Bruce Randolph Nelson(A Midsummer Night’s Dream)as Rogers. Also joining the cast is James J. Johnson (A Doll’s House) as General Mackenzie, Benairen Kane as Fred Naracott/Anthony Marston, and James Whalen (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Sir Lawrence Wargrave.

“Agatha Christie depicts an entire lost society in this brilliant adaptation of her most beloved novel. It is a thrilling psychological experience in addition to all we have come to expect from a stimulating murder mystery. Working with these ten amazing actors to uncover every secret in Christie’s tremendous play has been enormous fun.” states Director, Noah Himmelstein.





There are 39 scheduled performances available to the public, starting with a special Pay-What- You- Choose Performance on Sunday, December 1. Weekday and weekend performances through Sunday, January 5, with additional specially scheduled performances around the holidays. Tickets start at $45, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance.

