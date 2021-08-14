Warner Bros. Australia and Aquarius Films Commence Production On New Drama Series, LOVE ME

Production has begun in Melbourne, Australia, on the new romantic drama series Love Me - a story about modern love experienced by different family members at three distinct times of life.

Acclaimed Australian actor Hugo Weaving joins a diverse cast of established performers and rising stars including Bojana Novakovic (I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Instinct, Shameless, Satisfaction), Bob Morley (The 100), Heather Mitchell (Muriel's Wedding, Rogue, The Great Gatsby), Sarah Peirse (The Hobbit, Stateless), Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven, The Beautiful Lie), William Lodder (Wakefield), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty) and Mitzi Ruhlmann (The Code).

Love Me is a Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia production in association with Aquarius Films for the FOXTEL Group's streaming service BINGE. The project also has major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Film Victoria.

Love Me is produced by Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford of Aquarius Films and Executive Produced by Michael Brooks and Hamish Lewis (Warner Bros.). Executive Producers for the FOXTEL Group are Brian Walsh, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh.

The six-part series (43-minute episodes) is directed by celebrated Australian director Emma Freeman (Stateless, The Newsreader, Glitch) with lead writer Alison Bell, and writers Leon Ford, Adele Vuko and Blake Ayshford.

Michael Brooks, Managing Director, Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, said: "Love Me marks the first drama series to enter production for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and excitingly, our first project with BINGE. It's bold storytelling that we feel will cut through with audiences, being equal parts uplifting, funny and real. With our phenomenal cast and brilliant creative team including Polly and Angie from Aquarius Films, we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy it."

Producers Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford of Aquarius Films said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Warner Bros. and BINGE on this fantastic series. Our exceptional creative team, acclaimed cast and wonderfully compelling scripts will combine to create a charming, poignant and life-affirming exploration of love across different generations for a worldwide audience."

Alison Hurbert-Burns, BINGE Executive Director, said: "Love Me is a story full of heart, grounded by compelling and relatable characters that Australians will fall in love with. "We are thrilled cameras have begun rolling in Melbourne on this beautifully scripted drama. Love Me continues our passion for bringing Australians the very best entertainment in the world."

Love Me is based on the acclaimed Swedish series, Älska Mig, created by Josephine Bornebusch. Production has now begun across various Melbourne locations.