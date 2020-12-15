Victorian Opera Mames Major Opera Prize Recipient

Following a rigorous audition process, Victorian Opera has announced baritone Stephen Marsh as the first recipient of the Michael Stubbs and Malcom Roberts Opera Prize. The $50,000 opera prize was announced as part of Victorian Opera's 15th anniversary celebrations in October and attracted high-calibre candidates from across Australia.

Victorian Opera's Artistic Director Richard Mills notes: "Victorian Opera is pleased to announce baritone Stephen Marsh as the inaugural recipient of the Michael Stubbs and Malcom Roberts Opera Prize for 2021. Stephen will join the company in January for a full year of employment, intensive coaching and mentoring to prepare him for the next stage of what promises to be a significant career. Victorian Opera thanks Michael Stubbs and Malcolm Roberts for the generous and visionary sponsorship that has made this new initiative possible."

Having appeared in many Victorian Opera youth productions, Stephen Marsh made his mainstage debut in Respighi's The Sleeping Beauty in 2017 and has since appeared in several operas including Debussy's Pelleas and Melisande, Wagner's Parsifal, and Rossini's The Barber of Seville. He received acclaim for his performance in the title role of Victorian Opera's Green Room Award-winning new work, Simon Bruckard and Emma Muir-Smith's The Selfish Giant.

On the news, Stephen Marsh said: "I am incredibly excited to be the inaugural recipient of the Michael Stubbs and Malcom Roberts Opera Prize. 2021 marks 10 years since my first production with Victorian Opera and I cannot wait to start this new chapter with the company!"

In 2021, Stephen appears in Victorian Opera's production of The Sleeping Beauty as well as singing the role of Zurga in Bizet's The Pearl Fishers at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.