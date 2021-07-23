Victorian Opera Announces Rescheduled Production of THE WHO'S TOMMY

A year after it was originally scheduled, Victorian Opera is finally set to present the Australian premiere of five-time Tony Award-winning musical The Who's Tommy.

Based on The Who's legendary 1969 concept album Tommy, which sold over 20 million copies, the rock musical is set to supercharge Melbourne's Palais Theatre from 13 - 21 August.

In a role approved by The Who's Pete Townshend himself, Victorian Opera welcomes back rising star Mat Verevis (A Little Night Music, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Nine Network's The Voice) as Narrator / Tommy.

As Captain Walker, musical theatre icon Matt Hetherington (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Gypsy) joins the cast and returns to the Australian stage after several years in the United States. Hetherington stars alongside leading lady Amy Lehpamer (School of Rock, The Sound of Music) as Mrs. Walker. The duo makes their Victorian Opera debut in the production.

Legendary performer Paul Capsis takes on the iconic role of The Gypsy (Acid Queen), with Victorian Opera favourite Kanen Breen (Black Rider, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Uncle Ernie and Vincent Hooper (The Rocky Horror Show) as Cousin Kevin.

The ensemble cast includes Zoe Coppinger, Mark Doggett, Darcey Eagle, Joshua Gordon, Matt Hamilton, David Hammond, Savannah Lind, Anna Mallows, Joe Meldrum, Nicole Melloy, Adam Noviello, John O'Hara, Matthew Predny, Dean Schulz, Darren Tyler, Stephanie Wall, Jun Woodfield, Gary Yong, and Rose Shannon Duhigg as Sally Simpson.

Hamilton Binnie Garcia and Sebastian Sero share the role of four-year-old Tommy, while Elijah Slavinskis and Will Wiseman alternate as ten-year-old Tommy.

Roger Hodgman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) returns to the helm as director, alongside newly announced musical director Jack Earle (Enchanté: The Songs of Tina Arena). The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Dana Jolly (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), set designer Christina Smith (The Boy from Oz), costume designer Isaac Lummis (Ragtime), lighting designer Matt Scott (Anything Goes), sound designer Peter Grubb (Matilda the Musical), and video designer Jamie Clennett (Gristle).

With music and lyrics by The Who's guitarist and vocalist Pete Townshend, the electrifying and timeless score features smash hits such as 'Pinball Wizard', 'I'm Free' and 'Acid Queen'.

Tommy's traumatic childhood leaves his senses paralysed, but despite being deaf, dumb and blind, the teenager plays a mean pinball game. His extraordinary talent catapults him to international superstardom in this inspiring story of hope, healing, and triumph over adversity.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday 3 June and start at $39. Bookings available via victorianopera.com.au.