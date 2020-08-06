Tony Llewellyn-Jones, Vidya Makan And Hayden Tee Featured In BUMPWELL MANOR

The online reading will be streamed live to the ATC Facebook Page on Monday, 17th August at 7:00pm.

Antipodes Theatre Company has announced casting for Don Winsor's Bumpwell Manor. Part of ATC's Ricochet Reading Series, the online reading will be streamed live to the ATC Facebook Page on Monday, 17th August at 7:00pm. The video will remain available for one week.

Melbourne-based actor and writer Don Winsor has concocted an over-the-top comedy delight that takes on class debates, rival feuds, and estate disputes in this Monty Python-meets-Downton Abbey parody of a traditional radio play. The reading will be directed by ATC Artistic Director Brandon Pape. "We've assembled an absolute dream of a cast, one of the silver linings to emerge from our current state of lockdown," says Pape. "Don has created an irreverent love letter to British humour that incorporates many references to the current state of the world. I can't wait to share the delightful chaos this script conjures with an audience."

The cast includes Benji Blowers (ATC's And She Would Stand Like This), Rob Blowers (Nine), Joti Gore (Ragtime), Tony Llewellyn-Jones (Caroline, Or Change), Vidya Makan (Six), Octavia Barron Martin (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Robert Pearson (The Four Kinsmen), Vanessa Rosewarne (My Fair Lady), Ursula Searle (Pining for Affection), Hayden Tee (Les Miserables), John Voce (Downton Abbey), and Francesca Waters (Emily).

Don Winsor is an American-born actor and writer now living in Australia. He has been published in Vogue, Vice, and been a regular writer for Project Nerd and F5 both in print and online. Don has worked on stages all over the world, but recently stepped back from the theatre a bit to focus on being a father. Acting credits since moving to Australia include Marvin in Falsettos, Thomas Andrews in Titanic (both with StageArt) and principal cover for Henry Higgins in the Julie Andrews-helmed My Fair Lady (Opera Australia/GFO).

Antipodes Theatre Company seeks to provide a collaborative and diverse environment for producing professional theatre in Melbourne. ATC strives for inclusive hiring practices through a commitment to at least 50% of all positions filled by women, people of colour, trans and non-binary artists, seniors, and other members of historically or culturally marginalized communities.

Post-show forum: Director Brandon Pape will host a question-and-answer session with members of the cast following the reading. Viewers can submit questions in the comments section.

Bumpwell Manor

Part of the Ricochet Reading Series

Available on the Antipodes Theatre Company Facebook Page

Beginning 17th August 2020 at 7:00pm (video will be available to view for one week)

Free, viewers are encouraged make a tax-deductible donation at bit.ly/2020ATC

antipodestheatre.com

@antipodesarts

