Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES Announced At Victorian Opera

Victorian Opera will stage an all-star cast production of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Tony-Award-winning musical, Follies, in Australia's first fully staged production at the Palais Theatre, St Kilda from 1 – 6 February 2025.

Australian theatre royalty unite for the production, including Marina Prior, Antoinette Halloran, Adam Murphy, Alexander Lewis, Colette Mann, Geraldene Morrow, Evelyn Krape, Merlyn Quaife, Rhonda Burchmore and Geraldine Turner.

Audiences will instantly recognise the hit parade of iconic songs originating from Follies including: ‘Broadway Baby', ‘I'm Still Here', ‘Losing my Mind', ‘Could I leave you?' and ‘In Buddy's Eyes'.

Set in a run-down theatre scheduled for demolition, former chorus girls reunite to honour performing there during the interwar years. The theatre is ramshackle, and the harshness of age has tarnished the rosy tint of their nostalgia. But as the women remember those glamorous years, the faded theatre is propelled back through time and transforms into its former grandeur.

Follies premiered on Broadway in 1971 and received 7 Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for Stephen Sondheim. The original West End production received the 1987 Olivier Award for Musical of the Year. Follies was later revived on Broadway in 2001 and 2011 and most recently at London's National Theatre in 2017.

Victorian Opera's Artistic Director Stuart Maunder AM is at the helm of the grand-scale new production. He reunites with many of his frequent collaborators including Tony Award-winning set and Costume Designer Roger Kirk AM, choreographer Yvette Lee, and lighting designer Gavin Swift. Victorian Opera's Head of Music Phoebe Briggs conducts Orchestra Victoria

On staging the production, Maunder notes:

“Continuing Victorian Opera's commitment to re-examine the great classics of music theatre, we are proud to present one of Stephen Sondheim's most iconic works: the 1971 masterpiece Follies. The works of Sondheim have made up a large part of recent Victorian Opera seasons and we are now thrilled to add the holy grail of Sondheim's achievements.

Follies has never been presented in a full-scale production in Australia. Some special concert versions live in the distant memory of many musical theatre aficionados but, of all of Sondheim's works, this is the most elusive and, therefore, on the bucket list of many theatregoers.

Follies blends the past and present. It brilliantly showcases living legends, current music theatre stars and a new generation of artists. We look forward to bringing the Follies extravaganza to life, creating the faded grandeur of a soon-to-be-demolished theatre, as well as glitz, glamour and artifice. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see a legendary show.”

Tickets are on-sale now and available from $39 via victorianopera.com.au.

