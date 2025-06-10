SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Comes to Chapel off Chapel

After a 2023 season that garnered multiple Green Room Award accolades for Best Direction, Best Musical Direction, Best Choreography, Best Lighting, Best Set and Costumes, and Best Ensemble, Soundworks Productions’ much-lauded production of Songs For A New World now returns to Melbourne’s Chapel off Chapel this August for a strictly limited season.



Taking Jason Robert Brown’s iconic song cycle to a new level, Soundworks Productions elevates an already exceptional piece written for four voices, to a rich tapestry of 14. Brought to the stage by a remarkable team of diverse performers and creatives, this latest season by the company offers audiences an unforgettable musical theatre experience.



Featuring a live band on stage (led by Conductor Mark Bradley) and an innovative design that wowed audiences during the initial run, this highly anticipated return season of Songs For A New World is an electrifying journey of hope, love, loss, and the transformative power of choices.



“The message of this work is highly relevant and critical for the current climate”, explains Musical co-Director and Producer Benjamin Samuel.



“In a world that’s being ravaged by conflict and despair, the songs in the show invite the audience to consider the hope amidst the storms. The works offers a reflection on the human condition, our pursuit of salvation, and the hope that drives us toward tomorrow.



Adding to this, the staging of Songs For A New World is a feast for the senses. Audiences can immerse themselves in the rich textures of the score and orchestration and experience a wall of harmony as 14 performers sing legendary music theatre tracks originally written for four. At the heart of it - it’s about having a superb night out at the theatre.”



Visually stunning, this dynamic and unique season was also the winner of the 2024 Green Room Award for Best Lighting in Independent Theatre (Sidney Younger) and was nominated for Best Set and Costumes, promising audiences not only a feast for ears, but one for the eyes as well.



From the first note to the last, Songs For A New World is an invitation to embark on an exploration of hope, love, loss, and the transformative power of choices. With an impressive artistic vision, a cast of powerhouse performers, heightened physical theatre and award-winning design, the latest season of this song cycle by Soundworks Productions is a must-see.



Soundworks Productions is a community of musicians, actors, and theatre makers. The company works to connect creatives and artists at all stages of their careers to develop their craft, discover innovative practices, collaborate, and create together. As an independent theatre company they champion innovative and challenging presentations of musical theatre works, drawing on a talent pool of both emerging and established artists to present engaging and stimulating theatre.