SINCERE APOLOGIES Comes to Melbourne Fringe in October

Acclaimed theatre company Alternative Facts will bring their quietly subversive participatory performance Sincere Apologies to the 2025 Melbourne Fringe, from 8 – 19 October at Trades Hall, The Square.



Created by award-winning artists Dan Koop, Jamie Lewis and David Williams, Sincere Apologies is a show about how we say sorry.

Part theatrical ritual, part social experiment, Sincere Apologies explores what it means to apologise in a world full of broken systems, failed relationships, and bureaucratic disclaimers. Funny, moving and disarmingly sincere, the show holds space for reflection, repair, and shared responsibility.

The work is participatory, gentle, nurturing, community-building and non-judgmental. Nothing is ever compulsory. With gentle instructions and a surprising sense of camaraderie, audiences slowly help construct the performance – reading aloud, reflecting silently or simply witnessing.

Alternative Facts creates theatre works of social relevance, aesthetic rigour and emotional impact –theatre designed to change the world, one person at a time. Under the leadership of theatre maker David Williams and producer Suzie Franke, Alternative Facts works explore contemporary social life in all its complexity, messiness, beauty, and strangeness. In addition to Sincere Apologies, Alternative Facts’ recent works include Is Shakespeare in this Movie?, Democracy Sausage and Grace Under Pressure.