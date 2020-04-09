RocKwiz's REALLY REALLY GOOD FRIDAY To Broadcast 2018 Performance This Friday

As part of Arts Centre Melbourne's commitment to connecting with audiences through their digital initiative Together with you, this Friday 10 April at 7pm there will be a live stream of the 2018 RocKwiz's Really Really Good Friday.

The team behind the much-loved Australian music trivia TV show RocKwiz - Julia Zemiro, Brian Nankervis, Dugald "The Roadie" McAndrew and the legendary RocKwiz Orkestra - were set to take over Hamer Hall for their fifth consecutive Good Friday performance, however with Arts Centre Melbourne's doors temporarily closed to the public, this flashback will have audiences reliving the fun and mayhem of the 2018 performance instead.

In this broadcast, the really, really special guests include Aussie rock legend Joe Camilleri, The Jezabels' Hayley Mary, Alex The Astronaut, Paul Dempsey, comedians Bob Franklin and Gillian Cosgriff as well as singing sensations Vika and Linda Bull.

The nearly three-hour long performance will be a mix of great music, comedy and quiz which has brightened Melbourne's Good Friday every year since 2015. Virtual visitors are invited to share their experience through the hashtag #ACMwithyou

As part of the Australian Music Vault Liner Notes series, music journalist Jane Gazzo interviewed RocKwiz Executive Producer Ken Connor about the secret to RocKwiz's ongoing popularity with both audiences and performers, which can be read here. It offers fascinating insight into how it all began and who their dream international musical guest would be.

Kick off the Easter break in rockin' style in what is a riotous, fun, Really Really Good Friday!

Presenters: Julia Zemiro, Brian Nankervis and Dugald "The Roadie" McAndrew

The RocKwiz Orkestra: Peter "Lucky" Luscombe, "Jumping" James Black, Mark Ferrie, Ashley Naylor and Clio Renner

Guest Artists: Joe Camilleri, Hayley Mary, Alex The Astronaut, Paul Dempsey, Bob Franklin, Gillian Cosgriff, Vika and Linda Bull

Lighting: Brad Alcock

Audio: Tim Millikan

Produced by: Ken Connor, Joe Connor, Peter Bain Hogg and Brian Nankervis

RocKwiz's Really Really Good Friday 2018

Date: Friday 10 April 2020

Time: 7pm

Duration: 2 hours 40 minutes

Warnings: Explicit language. Parental guidance recommended.

Live stream here .





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You