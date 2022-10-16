Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: YOU'RE A CATCH! WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? at Theatre Works

Review: YOU'RE A CATCH! WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? at Theatre Works

This laugh-out-loud show recently played at Theatre Works, as part of this year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Australia - Melbourne News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 16, 2022  

Review: YOU'RE A CATCH! WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? at Theatre Works

You're A Catch! Why Are You Single? Like me, you may have been asking yourself this question for quite some time. However, in this instance, I am not referring to my own disastrous love life, or even perhaps potential narcissistic personality traits. What I am referring to is a new 60-minute, one-act, song cycle written by Sarah Wynen, called You're A Catch! Why Are You Single? This laugh-out-loud show recently played at Theatre Works, as part of this year's Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Really what better way is there to explore the indulgent question of 'You're A Catch! Why Are You Single?' than through song, and certainly Wynen does this well. In this song cycle, her writing provides both a hilarious and honest look at the modern love life of the Australian homo sapien. You're A Catch! Why Are You Single? transverses subject matter that includes commenting on the plethora of colourful characters that one gets introduced to in online dating, through to the disastrous consequences that are caused by listening to the advice of a YouTube first date tutorial. Apart from one song that doesn't quite fit, all the rest explore the show's title question well and across a broad emotional spectrum. Wynen uses humour in her writing to successfully unpack both light-hearted and complex issues. This includes a farcical song about a character not understanding why he is single when he is 'well hung', to the more complex issue of only appearing desirable to the opposite gender than one is attracted to.

Apart from being the writer, Wynen also shows great leadership as the show's producer, music director, and co-director, alongside Simon McWilliam. Some of the show's choreography however didn't seem to quite gel and perhaps more movement-based choreography would work better than the current danced-based choreography. Regardless, like any show with 'good bones', further workshopping of You're A Catch! Why Are You Single? will iron out the minor crinkles.

The young cast of six fresh faced performers did a great job in bringing the many characters to life. This included Marcus Doherty, Courtney Holt, Emily Jacker-Lawrence, Alexis Longley, Blake Peiper, Bek Schilling and Brenton Shaw. The cast album for You're A Catch! Why Are You Single? is available on all major streaming platforms and sheet music can be purchased from www.sarahwynen.com.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Josh Stent

Josh has had a passion and love for the Arts ever since seeing his first musical The Secret Garden at age 5. Originally from New Zealand, Josh graduated from The McDonald College of Perfor... (read more about this author)


Review: HAIRSPRAY at Melbourne's Regent TheatreReview: HAIRSPRAY at Melbourne's Regent Theatre
August 18, 2022

Hey Melbourne, welcome to the 60's! It's time to put on your most colourful and crazily patterned outfit, tease your hair big, bold, and beautiful, and head on down to the Regent Theatre. Hairspray is back and this time it's the original Broadway version of the musical! Having grown up listening to the original Broadway cast album, it was a sheer delight for a theatre nerd like me to see the original version of Hairspray here in Australia. Seeing this production's opening night performance which coincided exactly 20 years from Hairspray's Broadway premiere was also a big fat cherry on the top! While some elements of the original version do now feel slightly dated and some of this production's casting choices don't always allow Hairspray's vibrant characters to shine as brightly as one would like, you can't deny that this show is just so much fun. From the moment the show opens with 'Good Morning Baltimore' to the standing ovation worthy finale of 'You Can't Stop The Beat', Hairspray will put a smile on your face and have you dancing in your seat.
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Comedy TheatreReview: SIX THE MUSICAL at Comedy Theatre
June 26, 2022

SIX the Musical is a must see this winter in Melbourne. Short and sweet at only 75-minutes long, SIX will have you jamming in your seat, while listening to the six wives of Henry VIII tell their side of the story, as a reimagined pop girl group!
BWW Review: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Regent TheatreBWW Review: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Regent Theatre
May 30, 2022

A perfect musical for the family this winter, with Cinderella’s costume transformations being truly magical! 4 STARS. Read our BWW critic's review.
BWW Interview: Darkfield Producer Nathan AlexanderBWW Interview: Darkfield Producer Nathan Alexander
May 23, 2022

Melbourne, prepare to be thrilled and put on edge at Darkfield! Incorporating four different immersive theatre experiences you will be taken on a spine-chilling journey in complete darkness, using multi-sensory audio.
BWW Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Chapel Off ChapelBWW Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Chapel Off Chapel
March 20, 2022

Originally premiering on Broadway in 2009, Next to Normal was nominated for 11 Tony Awards of which it won three, including for Best Original Score. It was also awarded the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, an award that only ten musicals have received in the 105-year history of The Pulitzer Prizes.