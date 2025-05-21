Review: BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Regent Theatre

Melbourne, Melbourne, Melbourne - your favourite bio-exorcist has arrived! Beetlejuice the Musical is an unmissable night out at the theatre, which is currently haunting the beautiful Regent Theatre. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic film, or new to the gothic-horror world of Beetlejuice, prepare yourself for a wild ride into the afterlife. Featuring a knockout cast and electrifying music and lyrics by Australia’s own Eddie Perfect - who is also brilliant in the title role - this is a show you do not want to miss. 5 STARS, 5 STARS, 5 STARS!

Like the original film, Beetlejuice the Musical is jam-packed with dark, unfiltered humour and outrageous fun. However, this stage adaptation goes further, diving deeper into themes of grief, loss and the difficulty of letting go. The result is a storyline that feels richer, emotionally layered, and surprisingly touching. This “bold departure from the original source material” owes much of its success to Eddie Perfect’s witty, nuisanced, and emotionally resonant Tony-nominated music and lyrics. The Tony-nominated book by Scott Brown and Anthony King (Gutenberg! The Musical), along with Connor Gallagher’s clever choreography, helps theatrically translate cinematic moments from the film onto the stage. Direction by Tony, Golden Globe, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge, Here Lies Love and Gutenberg! The Musical) ties everything together with flair and pizazz.

While some plot changes might surprise fans of the film, Beetlejuice the Musical stays true to its “strange and unusual” spirit. The gothic, horror-inspired aesthetic is vividly brought to life through dazzling special effects by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King Kong), puppet design by Michael Curry, and illusions created by Michael Weber (Ocean’s 13, The Illusionist, and The Prestige). In addition, a projection design by Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen and Here Lies Love) and a lighting design by Tony award winner Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), help bring an otherworldly glow to the stage.

Eddie Perfect and Noni McCallum.

Photo by Michelle Grace Hunter

Tony-award nominated scenic design by Daivd Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire) bring the iconic Matiland/Deetz house to life through multiple transformations. Costumes by six-time Tony award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers, Hairspray, and Cinderella), strike a perfect balance between fashion-forward and freakishly fun. Hair and wig design by Charles G. Lapointe’s (Death Becomes Her, Hamilton, MJ the Musical) and makeup by Joe Dulude II (Wicked) keep the dead looking gloriously ghoulish and the living looking hauntingly chic.

The true highlight of Beetlejuice the Musical is however the cast.

Elise McCann (Groundhog Day, Mamma Mia!) and Rob Johnson (Calamity Jane) are comically endearing as Barbara and Adam Maitland. Tom Wren (Mary Poppins, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) delivers a strong performance as Charles Deetz, while Erin Clare (We Will Rock You, 9 to 5 and Heathers the Musical) is hilarious as Delia Deetz - a role that almost seems written for her! In the musical Delia is a ‘life coach’, and Clare’s performance of “No Reason” is a true highlight of the show. Angelique Cassimatis is also a standout as Miss Argentina in "What I Know Now".

Karis Oka

Photo by Michelle Grace Hunter

It’s rare to see a composer not only write a musical score but also star in the title role — but Melbourne audiences are treated to just that. Eddie Perfect commands the stage from the opening number, “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing,” delivering a performance that’s as sharp and hilarious as the lyrics he wrote.

However, the standout performance of Beetlejuice the Musical belongs to Karis Oka (Six, Fan Girls) as Lydia Deetz. Her incredible rock voice is showcased in her powerhouse performances of “Dead Mom” and “Home,” both of which deserved standing ovations. Oka brings raw heart to Lydia’s journey through grief, which anchors the musical with emotional depth and authenticity.

With killer performances, and a score that’s both hilarious and heartfelt, Beetlejuice the Musical is well worth seeing - maybe even three times! Spooky, sweet, and sensationally weird, this is a show that’ll haunt you in the best possible way. Beetlejuice the Musical is playing at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne currently through to August 2025.