Renowned Violinist Natalie Chee Named Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra CEO Richard Wigley has announced the appointment of German-based Australian violinist Natalie Chee as the next MSO Concertmaster, commencing in January 2026.

“We are thrilled that Natalie Chee will be joining the MSO Artistic family as our next Concertmaster,” said Mr Wigley. “Natalie has been Concertmaster of the Gürzenich Orchestra in Cologne (Germany) since 2019 and a regular Guest Concertmaster with significant orchestras across Europe. It's wonderful for the MSO that Natalie will be joining us in our great city.”

MSO Chief Conductor and Artistic Advisor Jaime Martín welcomed the announcement: “Natalie is a fabulous musician and a fantastic colleague who has earned the admiration and respect from orchestras around the world. Ever since she first worked with the MSO I felt a very strong musical connection; now I look forward to sharing this collaboration with our audience both in Melbourne, Australia and abroad.”

Ms Chee was previously 1st Concertmaster of Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra and Camerata Salzburg. Originally from Sydney, she began her musical career at age four on piano. By age 10 she studied violin with Alex Todicescu, a professor at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and member of the Sydney String Quartet.

After winning numerous competitions and prizes in Australia, a teenaged Chee appeared as a soloist with all the Australian Symphony Orchestras while still in high school. Following completion of her HSC, Ms Chee was accepted into the Soloist Class of Professor Igor Ozim in Berne, Switzerland where she received her Soloist Diploma in 1998 with High Distinction.

While still a student under Prof. Ozim, Ms Chee was invited to become a member of Camerata Bern in the position of 2nd violin leader. During this time, she also co-founded the chamber music ensemble ‘Tiramisu' and the Mozart Piano Quartet. She toured North and South America, Europe and Australia with these groups and made several recordings with prominent labels in Switzerland and Germany.

In 2000, Ms Chee won the position of 1st Concertmaster of Camerata Salzburg – a position she held until 2009. In 2009, Natalie became 1st Concertmaster of the Radio Symphony Orchestra in Stuttgart. She is a regular guest Concertmaster of orchestras throughout Europe including the BBC Symphony Orchestra which she had the honour of leading in the ‘Last Night of the Proms' in 2014. Ms Chee has been Concertmaster of the Gürzenich Orchestra in Cologne since 2019.

Ms Chee shared her excitement with MSO musicians and staff: “I am thrilled that I will soon be joining you as your leader. Needless to say, I feel extremely honoured. It is hugely exciting for me to be coming home to Australia after so many years in Europe and I am looking forward to sharing the stage with you all and making some incredible music together very soon.”

