RAGTIME Will Make Australian Premiere at Arts Centre Melbourne

Ragtime will make its Australian premiere at Arts Centre Melbourne 2 - 10 November 2019.

At the dawn of a new century everything is changing... and anything is possible. Set in the melting pot of New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together - that of a stifled upper-class wife Georgina Hopson (Evita), a determined Jewish immigrant, Tateh (internationally renowned tenor Alexander Lewis (West Side Story) and the daring young Harlem musician Coalhouse Walker Jr (Kurt Kansley, whom Melbourne critics have hailed for his recent performance as Che Guevara in Evita). Chloe Zuel (Dusty) is his fiancée, Sarah. Together they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice and what it means to live in America. Also starring Adam Murphy (Aladdin) in the role of Father, Sage Douglas (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Emma Goldman, Mackenzie Dunn (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Evelyn Nesbit, Finn Alexander (Assassins) as Younger Brother, John McTernan (The Crucible) as Grandfather, John O'May (Cabaret) as Henry Ford and Anton Berezin (Sweeney Todd) as J P Morgan.

The winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score, Ragtime is filled with pageantry, emotion and hope, bursting onto the stage like no other musical.

Ragtime draws upon many musical styles: the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley, the klezmer of the Lower East Side, brass band marches and delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes and expansive anthems. A truly unique and powerful portrait of America, Ragtime is sure to inspire.

For more information, visit https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2019/seasons/tpc/ragtime.





