PAW Patrol Live! RACE TO THE RESCUE Australian Tour Announced

Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group, and TEG Life Like Touring will present PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” an action-packed, music-filled production.

The PAW Patrol are on a roll, returning in person and LIVE on stage! The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, will visit Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide – and for the first time, Hobart – from July to September 2024.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 21 March at the button below.

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small.” Through an exciting storyline and upbeat music, Ryder and the pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

“We are thrilled to partner with TEG Life Like Touring and VStar Entertainment Group to bring PAW Patrol Live! back to families in Australia. This unique stage production promises adventure at every turn, as the audience works together to help our heroic pups save the day,” said Rachel Karpf, Vice President of Experiences and Live Stage for Paramount.

“We know that children and parents alike will love experiencing their favourite pups back on stage," said Rachael Carroll, Managing Director, TEG Sport and Experiences. “Australian audiences overwhelmed us with requests for another PAW Patrol Live! tour so we are excited to be bringing this live show back at last.”

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience theatre, maybe for the first time. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 5.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to engage through call and response and audience interaction. Dance the Pup Pup Boogie, help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway and win the race!

Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain.

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” – 2024 Australian Tour

Sat 27 July 2024 HOBART MyStateBank Arena

Sat 3 August 2024 BRISBANE Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat 10 August 2024 SYDNEY ICC Sydney Theatre

Sun 11 August 2024 SYDNEY ICC Sydney Theatre

Sat 24 August 2024 ADELAIDE Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Sat 31 August 2024 MELBOURNE Margaret Court Arena

Sun 1 Sept 2024 MELBOURNE Margaret Court Arena