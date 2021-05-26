PARRWANG LIFTS THE SKY Will Be Performed by Victorian Opera at Arts Centre Melbourne in June

Victorian Opera will premiere Parrwang Lifts The Sky at Arts Centre Melbourne on 12 June!

A long time ago...The sky was a blanket on the land. The earth was in darkness and the people were afraid. It was a very sad state of affairs and would have stayed that way except for the courage of Parrwang the Magpie.

Tjatjarrang (Big Sister) and Koki (Brother) are young, adventurous and tired of living in the dark. When they manage to climb to the highest branches of an ancient gum tree, they discover an exciting new world and a steadfast friend in Parrwang, who decides to help the young humans lift the blanket of darkness from the ground.

A plan is devised, but can Parrwang convince the Great Council of Birds to agree?

Parrwang Lifts The Sky is based on a traditional story from Wadawurrung Country.

As per government guidelines masks must be carried with you at all times. Masks must be worn indoors, including during a performance. Masks must also be worn outdoors where you cannot safely distance from other patrons. Children under the age of 12 do not need to wear a mask.

Creatives:

Composer and Librettist Deborah Cheetham

Conductor Richard Mills

Director Elizabeth Hill-Cooper, assisted by Deborah Cheetham

Cultural Scenic Design BJ O'Toole

Cultural Textile Design Deanne Gilson

Set and Costume Designer Mel Serjeant

Lighting Designer Peter Darby

Orchestra Victorian Opera Chamber Ensemble

Cast:

Parrwang Rebecca Rashleigh

Gorngany Deborah Cheetham

Bunjil / Father Don Christopher

Mr Waa Kiran Rajasingam

Mrs Waa / Mother Shauntai Batzke

Tjatjarrang Jess Hitchcock

Koki Michael Petruccelli

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.victorianopera.com.au/season/parrwang-lifts-the-sky.