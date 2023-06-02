Normie Rowe and Denise Drysdale Bring THE TWO OF US to Melbourne and Geelong

Performances are on Friday 30th of June at Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster and Saturday 1st of July at The Sphinx Hotel, Geelong.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
SLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL Comes to Melbourne in June Photo 3 SLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL Comes to Melbourne in June
Stewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July Photo 4 Stewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July

Stewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July

Normie Rowe and Denise Drysdale have been friends since they were teenagers and are excited to be performing their brand new show THE TWO OF US on Friday 30th of June at Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster and Saturday 1st of July at The Sphinx Hotel, Geelong.

THE TWO OF US is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to enjoy the skills and charm of these two national treasures. There’ll be hits. There’ll be surprises. There’ll be loads of fun.

When they met in the 60’s, he was an emerging recording artist appearing on The GO!! Show and she was recognised as Australia’s first go-go dancer on a new music show, Kommotion .

Who can forget Normie’s hits “Shakin’ All Over”, “Quer Sera Sera”, “It Ain’t Necessarily So”, and “Ooh La La”, just a few of his hits that sound as powerful today as they did when they were Australian hits on the charts.

Their careers since have seen them enjoy success across the entertainment spectrum. Normie was at the peak of his pop stardom when he was called up and spent two years in the Army including service in Vietnam. On his return, he re-established his career in major Sydney Clubs, and on television, along with his most memorable role as Jean Valjean for the national stage tour of  “Les Miserable”.

Denise’s dancing career took a back seat when she became Ernie Sigley’s barrel girl on his very popular national “The Ernie Sigley Show”. Ding Dong had arrived. Her television and theatre credits are too many to mention but her love of entertaining continues in theatres and clubs across the country.

THE TWO OF US might not be politically correct but you can be guaranteed to enjoy the songs, the banter, the dancing and the atmosphere these two performers always bring to the stage.

Performance Dates

Friday 30 June – Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster
Saturday 1 July – Sphinx, Geelong




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

SLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL Comes to Melbourne in June Photo
SLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL Comes to Melbourne in June

Independent music and arts festival SLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL is set to take over Melbourne’s inner west from 17 June. 

Essence Theatre Productions Celebrates 1000th Show and 20th Anniversary Photo
Essence Theatre Productions Celebrates 1000th Show and 20th Anniversary

Running at the Werribee Park Mansion since 2003, Essence Theatre Productions invites art and history lovers to join them as they celebrate their 1000th performance of What Was That? on Saturday the 12th of August, at 8pm.

REVIEW: Jens Raddas Fabulously Fun Camp Cabaret SKANK SINATRA Has Opened At The Butterfly Photo
REVIEW: Jens Radda's Fabulously Fun Camp Cabaret SKANK SINATRA Has Opened At The Butterfly Club

SKANK SINATRA is Jens Radda’s latest queer cabaret creation, blending their personal story with a compilation of ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ well known standards.

Theatrical Partners With The Lost Dogs Home to Support Theres No Place Like Home Winter A Photo
Theatrical Partners With The Lost Dogs' Home to Support 'There's No Place Like Home' Winter Adoption Appeal

The phrase immortalised by The Wizard of Oz has been given new meaning as Melbourne winter approaches. While Dorothy can click her ruby-red heels together to take her and Toto home, animals of Melbourne are calling on the hearts of pet loving Victorians to give them a furever home.


More Hot Stories For You

SLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL Comes to Melbourne in JuneSLEEPLESS FOOTSCRAY FESTIVAL Comes to Melbourne in June
Essence Theatre Productions Celebrates 1000th Show and 20th AnniversaryEssence Theatre Productions Celebrates 1000th Show and 20th Anniversary
A Bumper Season is Set For La Mama This WinterA Bumper Season is Set For La Mama This Winter
Theatrical Partners With The Lost Dogs' Home to Support 'There's No Place Like Home' Winter Adoption AppealTheatrical Partners With The Lost Dogs' Home to Support 'There's No Place Like Home' Winter Adoption Appeal

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret Night Fever
The Butterflyh Club (6/19-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jens Radda: Skank Sinatra
The Butterfly Club (5/29-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Konstantin: Grandmother’s Tongue
Chapel Off Chapel (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crocodiles by Vidya Rajan
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (5/24-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
The Bowery Theatre (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aretha - A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul
Hamer Hall (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
Bluestone Church Arts Space (6/22-7/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You