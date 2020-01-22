Melbourne's Music Theatre Community Comes Together To Raise Funds For Victorian Bushfire Relief

The MC Showroom, AWE Alliance and Homegrown Australian Musicals join forces to present Dolly Diamond's Piano Bar Party - SWEET RELIEF at The MC Showroom in Prahran on Monday 3 February.

SWEET RELIEF offers a night of showtunes old and new sung by music theatre royalty, hosted by Melbourne icon DOLLY DIAMOND and musically directed by key-meister Cameron Thomas. All proceeds from this special event will go to the Country Women's Association Victorian Fire Relief Fund.

Artists for this one night only event include: Kane Alexander (Les Misérables, Footloose), Gillian Cosgriff (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kurt Kansley (Ragtime, Evita), Martin Croft (Cats, The Phantom of the Opera), Jackie Rees (My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera), Robyn Arthur (Singin' in the Rain, Beauty and the Beast), Ruva Ngwenya (Ragtime), Tod Strike (Evita, Love Never Dies), Melissa Langton (City of Angels, The Fabulous Singlettes), Mark Jones (cabaret artist), Kerrie Ann Greenland (Les Misérables), Nathan Carter (Come From Away, Wicked), Baylie Carson (Dusty, The Boy From Oz), Lyndon Watts (West Side Story, Kiss of the Spiderwoman) James Majoos (Fangirls), Justin Clausen & Jamie Burgess, Imogen Spendlove, Jason Arrow, Indy Angel and Tash York.

Dolly Diamond's Piano Bars are famous in Melbourne and around the country. She is thrilled to invite the community to this eye opening, up close opportunity to hear the backbone of Melbourne's music theatre community dedicate their party pieces to those affected by the bushfires.

Singer Kane Alexander, originally from Victoria's Mallee district and who still has strong regional connections says, "This bunch of singers are grateful to be able to contribute to this event. For myself, having had my own experience with a fire threatening my home, I can just begin to imagine the fear faced by so many Australians in recent months. My heart goes out to all those who have lost so much. This concert is our community's way of saying, 'we want to help any way we can'. "

Tickets: $25.00 - trybooking.com/BHUYM





