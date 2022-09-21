Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melbourne Fringe Festival's BATSH*T Runs Next Month

Performances run 5 â€“ 15 October 2022.

Sep. 21, 2022 

Strapped in, belted up and dressed to kill, psycho siren Leah Shelton returns to the stage with a horror show of pop psychology, guttural physicality, and Prozac-laden humour in BATSH*T at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre as part of Melbourne Fringe from 5 - 15 October.

Created by the killer creative team behind B*TCH ON HEAT and TERROR AUSTRALIS, this is the third solo work by psycho siren Leah Shelton, directed by Olivier award-winning performance artist Ursula Martinez (UK).

Women have long been locked up, medicated, pathologized and silenced by a simple label - 'crazy'.

A requiem for Leah's grandmother Gwen, BATSH*T is a wildly theatrical, unexpectedly funny and deeply intimate interrogation of female madness that draws on personal stories to explore the myths, fantasies and fears that keep us compliant, and the systems that let us down.

"It's been a new process for me to create such a personal work. Bringing my mum into the rehearsal room has brought us both closer and created a space for conversation and reflection around what is a pretty tricky subject matter," says Shelton.

BATSH*T comes to Melbourne following a sold out season with Metro Arts as part of the 2022 Brisbane Festival.

As a solo artist, Leah has played on and off West End productions in London as well as cabaret stages of La Clique, Club Briefs, Little Death Club, Vegas Nocturne and Jonny Woo's Infamous Un-Royal Variety Show.

Her first solo work, TERROR AUSTRALIS, received numerous awards and toured Australia and France. Leah's second solo work B*TCH ON HEAT has toured to major festivals in Australia and Soho Theatre London to critical acclaim and standing ovations. With Lisa Fa'alafi, Leah is Co-Director of artist collective Polytoxic, creating hyper-visual works underpinned by diversity and collaboration.


Regional Awards


