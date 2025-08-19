Major Milestone Achieved For Arts Centre Melbourne Expansion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deep underground work to upgrade and expand Arts Centre Melbourne's iconic Spire-topped Theatres Building has reached an important milestone, as part of the Victorian Government's city-shaping Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation. Enough to fill six Olympic swimming pools, the excavation behind the Theatres Building is now complete.

The excavation has seen the removal of 15,644m3 of earth and has reached the intended depth of approximately 14 metres underground. The additional space created by the basement extension will be used for:

An expanded Loading Dock – twice the size of the current dock, with two new scenery truck lifts, improving efficiency and safety when bumping-in performances, and allowing for more performances to be staged

A new, flexible Rehearsal Space and Studio (the same size as the State Theatre stage), with an adjoining Function Room that gives a sneak peek inside the space

A new accessible Stage Door

The extension of the basement area increases the overall size of the Theatres Building by around 16 per cent

In addition to the basement extension, other essential works happening to the Theatres Building include:

Upgrades inside the State Theatre with improvements to accessibility, acoustics, theatre technology and audience comfort

Replacing some of the ageing anode wells in the Cathodic Protection System, located in the State Theatre construction zone. Replacing these helps to safeguard the foundation of the building.

New and improved places to drink and dine

The Theatres Building turns 41 this October, and State Theatre is estimated to have entertained and enthralled more than 20 million audience members during its first 40 years.

Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Karen Quinlan AM said the works would benefit every future production staged in the Theatres Building.

“Crews will be able to bring sets, costumes and equipment into the building more safely and efficiently, and performers will have a new rehearsal space right next to the State Theatre stage for the first time. The refurbishment will bring the State Theatre to 21st century standards, while restoring its heritage features for the next generation of artists and audiences,” said Quinlan.

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks today met workers on the Theatres Building construction site, which increases Arts Centre Melbourne's capacity to present ambitious world-class performances by 16 per cent.

“Melbourne's State Theatre holds a special place in Victorian's hearts. The upgrades will allow this 40-year-old icon to serve Victorians for many years to come, in the heart of our transformed arts precinct,” said Brooks.



“This major infrastructure project will further cement our reputation as Australia's cultural capital, while offering exciting career pathways and opportunities for Victorians – and a rare chance to shape the future of a Melbourne icon.”

Civil Construction Trainee Connie Tropea is one of 100 apprentices, trainees and cadets who has worked across the Arts Centre Melbourne project to date, gaining valuable experience to kick start their careers in trade. In total, the wider Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation is expected to create 11,000 jobs over the life of the build.



“After more than 20 years in hairdressing, I knew I wanted a change. It's been one of the best decisions I've ever made. Every day on site is a new challenge, and I love that I'm constantly learning and improving. I wouldn't trade it for anything,” said Tropea.

The works at Arts Centre Melbourne are part of the $1.7 billion Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation – a city-changing project that will cement Melbourne's unique positioning as Australia's cultural and creative capital.

The Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation is a Victorian Government project, delivered by Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co), Creative Victoria and Development Victoria, in partnership with National Gallery of Victoria and Arts Centre Melbourne.