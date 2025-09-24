MSO Will Perform a Fourth and Final THE MUSIC OF JOE HISAISHI Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, the MSO announced a fourth and final performance of The Music of Joe Hisaishi on Saturday 8 November at 1pm.

From Studio Ghibli classics to more than 100 works for film, television and the concert hall, Joe Hisaishi is one of the world's most prolific and beloved composers. Through his legendary collaborations with director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, his multi-award-winning music has been the soundtrack to people's lives for decades.

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra led by Nicholas Buc, with fellow Art of the Score podcasters Andrew Pogson and Dan Golding, with special guest pianist Aura Go, will guide you through the musical world of Hisaishi in a love letter to Japan's great Maestro.

Featuring music from My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Howl's Moving Castle and Spirited Away, rarely heard pieces from films by directors Takeshi Kitano (Kikujiro) and Nobuhiko Obayashi (Water Traveller), alongside concert works DA.MA.SHI.E and World Dreams, this will be a unique and unforgettable concert experience celebrating one of the world's most important modern composers.

Melbourne-based podcast Art of the Score explores, demystifies and celebrates some of the greatest soundtracks of all time from the world of film, TV and video games. The hosting team – each passionate film and music lovers - review a soundtrack they love, break down its main themes, explore what makes the score tick and hopefully impart their love of the world of soundtracks.

Following the overwhelming success of Art of the Score collaborations with the MSO to present the music of Hans Zimmer in 2023, and John Williams - Sounds of Cinema, The Music of Joe Hisaishi is a not to be missed musical experience.