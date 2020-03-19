MORNING MELODIES Will Go On At Arts Centre Melbourne Via Live Stream

Arts Centre Melbourne will start to broadcast upcoming Arts Centre Melbourne performances online where possible.

Beginning on 23 March at 11am arts lovers are invited to watch a free stream of the Morning Melodies performance Exposing Edith via Arts Centre Melbourne's website.

Created and performed by Helpman Award nominees Michaela Burger and Greg Wain, viewers will hear some touching stories of the singer's life, loves and losses.

Audiences will still be able to enjoy the cabaret tale of legendary French icon Edith Piaf featuring some favourite songs reinterpreted using voice, guitar and loop pedals - including 'La Vie En Rose' and 'Non, Je ne regrette rien'.

"We are very, very pleased to be able to broadcast this fabulous show and are delighted that our dedicated and loyal audiences will still be able to experience our popular and long-running Morning Melodies," says Claire Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Arts Centre Melbourne.

"There is nothing more uplifting than hearing beautiful voices and exquisite music from artists like Michaela Burger and Greg Wain at a time like this, when coming together even virtually to share in this experience will help people feel connected.

"The fact that we need to keep our distance between people is having a profound impact on all of our lives, and live performance has a critical role to play in supporting people's wellbeing. Performances even virtually will play an important role in helping to overcome the experience of being, and feeling, isolated.

"At times like this the arts is more important than ever to keep people connected and uplifted. Streaming services will support some shows to be able to go on and provide a welcome reprieve during a difficult time.

"A huge and heartfelt thanks to the artists and Arts Centre Melbourne team that has pulled together so quickly to get this show up.

"We'll keep coming up with ways to bring the joy and wonder of the performing arts to Victorians during this time.

"Arts Centre Melbourne is determined to do what we can for the show to go on in the extraordinary situation that we all find ourselves facing right now."

The stream will be broadcast on Youtube and available from the Exposing Edith event page from 11am, Monday 23 March.

The performance will be available and archived on Arts Centre Melbourne's Youtube channel after the release.

Arts Centre Melbourne announced on 15 March the cancellation of all scheduled performances and events and temporary closure of its buildings to the public, for four weeks, through to 13 April. Further information regarding Arts Centre Melbourne's temporary closure can be found here.





