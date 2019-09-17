Lloyd Cole Returns To QPAC

Following his sold-out show in 2017, former front man of The Commotions Lloyd Cole will return to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall on 15 December off the back of his new album Guesswork.

Released in July, Guesswork was recorded [mostly] in Cole's attic studio in Massachusetts and reunites the singer songwriter with Commotions bandmates, guitarist Neil Clark and keyboard player Blair Cowan, for the first time since their swansong Mainstream in 1987.

For his one-night-only show at QPAC, Cole will appear alongside Clark to showcase an extensive catalogue from The Commotions' debut Rattlesnakes to Cole's Guesswork.



With a remarkable career of more than 30 years, in the lead up to his Australian tour Cole said when he was 27, the washed up older guy seemed very entertaining.



"Now I'm starting to think that old age could be a lot more fun. Because really what have we got to lose?" said Cole.

