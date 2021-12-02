International Hit TOUCHING THE VOID Coming to Melbourne This Winter

After leaving overseas audiences on the edge of their seats, Touching the Void will bring the Peruvian Andes to Melbourne for its Australian premiere, opening at Southbank Theatre on Friday 21 January 2022.

Based on a true story, this exhilarating international smash hit will transport audiences to snow-capped peaks and glacial crevasses for a jaw-dropping adventure following two climbers navigating dangerous terrain no one has dared to face before.

Joe Klocek (The Dry) and Helpmann Award winner Lucy Durack (Legally Blonde), alongside Kevin Hofbauer (Macbeth) and Karl Richmond (The Lifespan of a Fact) star in this tale of sheer human determination.

Directed by MTC Associate Director Petra Kalive (The Lifespan of a Fact), Touching the Void will be brought to the stage in a remarkable feat of imaginative storytelling and theatrical wizardry.

Petra Kalive said, 'When I first read Touching the Void, I was completely mesmerised by this nail-biting, gruelling odyssey of human endurance and survival. I was artistically excited by how we can realise this work; it is a piece of theatre-making at its heart.

'How do we transport our audiences? How do we create a mountain that is not a mountain? How do we literally and figuratively traverse the journey? I think we've landed with something that meets the epic nature of the story and will keep everyone guessing.

'I am thrilled to be kicking off Season 2022 with Touching the Void and work with this stellar cast, all who bring a wealth of experience with them - it will be unmissable!'

Devastated by the loss of her brother Joe during an attempted summiting of Siula Grande in South America, Sarah wants answers. As Joe's climbing partner Simon and their base camp manager Richard try to explain the allure of the alps, they retrace every breathtaking, agonising step on the side of the mountain; every life-or-death decision leading to that fateful moment. But there's really only one question Sarah ultimately cares about: are you absolutely sure Joe's dead?

The cast includes Lucy Durack, Kevin Hofbauer, Joe Klocek, and Karl Richmond. Creatives: Petra Kalive (Director), Andrew Bailey (Set Designer), Kat Chan (Costume Designer), Katie Sfetkidis (Lighting Designer), Darius Kedros (Composer & Sound Designer), Xanthe Beesley (Movement Director), and Katie Cawthorne (Assistant Director)

Touching the Void will run at Southbank Theatre, The Sumner from 17 Jan - 19 Feb 2022 Tickets to the general public will go on sale at midday. For more information please visit mtc.com.au

03 8688 0800