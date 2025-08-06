HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Live in Concert Will Be Performed By the MSO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This December, discover the Magic of the Mean One as the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra presents Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas on the big screen, with James Horner's enthralling score performed live by the MSO.

Starring Jim Carrey as the iconic Grinch and narrated by Anthony Hopkins, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a heartwarming tale of redemption, belonging, and the true meaning of the holidays.

Why is the Grinch such a grouch? No one quite knows — until little Cindy Lou Who takes matters into her own hands and sets out to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. With her determination and a heart full of hope, she turns both Whoville and the Grinch's world upside down, inside out, and funny side up.

Gather the whole family for this whimsical, feel-good event that blends film, storytelling, and the magic of live music in a joyful start to the silly season.