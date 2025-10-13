HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Set For 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pre-sales for the highly anticipated Australian tour of Heathers the Musical begin today, marking the start of a major new Australia–New Zealand tour of the cult hit. Tickets for Sydney are available now, with Melbourne, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, and Perth to follow in the coming weeks.

Based on the 1989 cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical is a high-octane black comedy rock musical that blends biting satire with explosive pop-rock anthems. The Australian tour marks the show’s professional debut in the region following acclaimed seasons in London and New York.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for Sydney from October 14 at 11 a.m., Melbourne from October 20 at 9 a.m., Perth, Gold Coast, and Canberra from October 21 at 10 a.m., and Adelaide from November 4 at 9 a.m. General ticket sales will open on October 16 in Sydney, October 23 in Melbourne, Gold Coast, Canberra, and Perth, and November 6 in Adelaide.

At Westerberg High, popularity is a matter of life and death. Veronica Sawyer is a nobody dreaming of escape—until she joins the ruthless clique of the beautiful and cruel Heathers. When mysterious new student J.D. arrives, Veronica’s world spirals into chaos, revealing that it might be murder to fit in.

With a sharp, satirical book and a score packed with hits by Kevin Murphy (Desperate Housewives) and Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde the Musical), Heathers is directed by Andy Fickman, who helmed the show’s original U.S. productions.

Since its sold-out Los Angeles premiere in 2013 and New York debut in 2014, Heathers the Musical has enjoyed multiple smash-hit West End seasons, sold-out UK and Ireland tours, and a 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical. The show was filmed and streamed globally via The Roku Channel in 2022 and most recently broke records at New York’s New World Stages in 2025 with the venue’s largest advance sale in history.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd, Paul Taylor-Mills, GMG Productions, and Stoddart Entertainment, Heathers the Musical features choreography and associate direction by Gary Lloyd, set and costume design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Dan Samson, and music supervision by Will Joy.

Heathers the Musical – Australian Tour Dates

Melbourne | From April 8 | Arts Centre Playhouse

Adelaide | From July 16, 2026 | Her Majesty’s Theatre

Gold Coast | From July 30 | Home of the Arts

Canberra | From August 14 | Canberra Theatre Centre

Sydney | From September 2 | Roslyn Packer Theatre and Coliseum Theatre

Perth | From September 30 | Regal Theatre