HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD To Perform At 19th Annual Helpmann Awards

Live Performance Australia (LPA) today announced a very special addition to the 2019 Helpmann Awards at Arts Centre Melbourne.

Along with previously announced live entertainment for the 2019 Helpmann Awards, a special performance will be beamed direct from The Princess Theatre for the delight of audiences, on Monday 15th July.

In a world first, the cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD will perform an exclusive montage live from the play's Australian home, Melbourne's Princess Theatre.

Martin Foley MP, Minister for Creative Industries said, "The Helpmann Awards will celebrate a remarkable year for live performance in Melbourne and Australia."

"This world-first performance and live cross by the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ensemble further highlights the creative capacity of our state and why Victoria is the cultural and creative capital of Australia.", he continued.

LPA is also thrilled to be continuing its relationship with the ABC who, for the third year running, will be broadcasting the event. Fans of theatre and live entertainment around Australia can watch the 2019 Helpmann Awards LIVE on ABC Comedy Channel at 8pm on Monday July 15th with a repeat broadcast on ABC on Sunday 21st at 10pm. Catch up anytime on iView.

The 19th Annual Helpmann Awards will be presented in Melbourne for the very first time on 14th and 15th July at the Victorian home of the performing arts, Arts Centre Melbourne.

2019 Helpmann Awards Act I, Sunday 14th July

Act I will see the gravitas of Australia's most prestigious live theatre and entertainment awards meet the atmosphere of a sophisticated jazz lounge, for an up close, upbeat, exclusive industry-only night to remember.

Hosted by the legendary performer, writer, artistic director and national treasure, Robyn Archer AO, this special evening will recognise artistic excellence and achievements on stage as well as the creative and technical genies behind the scenes. Twenty Helpmann Award will be presented along with the 2019 Sue Nattrass Award for exceptional service to the live performance industry to long standing Artistic Director of La Mama Theatre, Liz Jones AO.

The evening's performances will include The Jack Earle Jazz Trio, dazzling Rhonda Burchmore OAM, the silky soulful voice of Marcus Corowa, winner of seventeen ARIAs pop princess Christine Anu and the musical theatre leading men Matt Lee and Rob Mills of Swing on This.

Presenters will include industry favourites Annie Aitken, Clare Bartholomew, Casey Bennetto, Uncle Jack Charles, Ako Kondo, Matt Lee, Ali McGregor, Natalie O'Donnell, Gareth Reeves, Daniel Tobias and Anne Wood.

Act II is a black-tie gala event, saluting artistic excellence and achievement on Australian stages over the past year including musicals, contemporary music, comedy, opera, classical music, theatre, ballet, dance, physical theatre and cabaret. Hosted by the fabulous dynamic duo of comedian, writer and actor Susie Youssef and Artistic Director of State Theatre SA Mitchell Butel, twenty-two prestigious Helpmann Awards will be presented. In addition, the 2019 JC Williamson Award will be presented to the legendary singer songwriter Kev Carmody, for his outstanding contribution to the live performance industry.

In addition to the special live cross to Melbourne's Princess Theatre, acclaimed performances will include Victorian Opera with their new work Lorelei featuring divas Ali McGregor, Dimity Shepherd and Danielle Calder; The Australian Ballet with an exquisite new piece from Aurum by choreographer Alice Topp; the breathtaking Bangarra dancers Beau Dean Riley Smith, Rikki Mason, Tyrel Dulvarie, Ryan Pearson, Baden Hitchcock and Bradley Smith in an excerpt from the Helpmann Award winning production Bennelong; a special tribute from mesmerizing electronic soul pop duo Electric Fields; musical theatre darling Silvie Paladino; and to bring the show home will be the sensational Brent Hill and the extraordinary kids from the hit musical School of Rock. Once again, the Helpmann Awards Orchestra will be led by exceptional musical director Vanessa Scammell.

This year's special guest presenters include industry luminaries Greta Bradman, Rhonda Burchmore OAM, Joel Creasey, Lucy Durack, James Egglestone, Paul Kelly AO, David McAllister AM, Kate Miller-Heidke, Keir Nuttall and Vanessa Scammell.

The Helpmann Awards are the premier celebration of Australia's vibrant live performance industry. The Awards recognise distinguished achievement and excellence in Australia's live performance sectors including musicals, contemporary music, comedy, opera and classical music, theatre, ballet, dance and physical theatre, presentations for children and young people, regional touring and cabaret.

For further information and a full list of Nominees: www.helpmannawards.com.au

Tickets on sale now www.artscentremelbourne.com.au www.ticketmaster.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You