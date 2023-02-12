Florence + The Machine 'DANCE FEVER TOUR' Kicks Off Next Month in Australia and New Zealand

Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and Laneway Presents have confirmed the internationally acclaimed Florence + The Machine will kick off the Australian and New Zealand leg of their Dance Fever Tour next month! Special guest on all shows is American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist King Princess.

The Dance Fever Tour will play six arena shows starting at RAC Arena, Perth on Saturday 4 March; Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Wednesday 8 March and Thursday 9 March; Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on Monday 13 March; Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Friday 17 March; and Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday 21 March.

Florence + The Machine will also appear at WOMADelaide in Adelaide's stunning Botanic Park on March 11. Tickets and information, womadelaide.com.au

F+TM will also perform a very special outdoor A Day On The Green show at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD on Saturday 18 March. Special guests include King Princess, Last Dinosaurs and Hatchie. Tickets and information, adayonthegreen.com.au

Having just wrapped the recent UK and Ireland shows to rave reviews, Florence + The Machine are touring in support of their critically acclaimed fifth studio album Dance Fever - out now via Universal Music, here - featuring singles 'My Love', 'King', 'Heaven Is Here' and 'Free' plus accompanying videos, all by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde.

A new 24-track live album Dance Fever (Live At Madison Square Garden) is available digitally now, here and on 2LP out April 13, pre-order here. A special version of 'Morning Elvis feat. Ethel Cain - Live At Denver Ball Arena' is out now, here. Florence + The Machine performed live versions of 'My Love - Live on the Billboard Music Awards 2022' and 'King - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

Florence + The Machine has sold over one million albums in Australia (17 million globally), boasting 500 million Australian streams (12.7 billion globally). Early favourites 'You've Got The Love' and 'Dog Days Are Over' are certified 7x ARIA Platinum with 'Never Let Me Go' certified 6x ARIA Platinum. Further catalogue hits include 'Ship To Wreck', 'What Kind Of Man', 'Shake It Out', 'Spectrum (Say My Name)', 'Hunger', 'Cosmic Love' and the haunting cover of the classic 'Stand By Me' recorded for Songs From Final Fantasy XV.

King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus) - American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist will open at each of the Australian and New Zealand shows. In 2019 King Princess released her debut studio album Cheap Queen, which featured the title track 'Cheap Queen' and 'Prophet', and in 2022 released the sophomore album Hold On Baby, featuring the hits, 'Let Us Die', 'Little Brother' and 'For My Friends'. King Princess will also perform two east coast headline shows on The Hold On Baby Tour in Melbourne (sold out) and Sydney (selling fast) this March. Tickets and info via: frontiertouring.com/kingprincess

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE DANCE FEVER TOUR

MARCH 2023

SPECIAL GUEST KING PRINCESS

Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment, Laneway Presents, triple j (AU) & ZM (NZ)

Saturday 4 March

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Special Guest King Princess

Licensed All Ages

Wednesday 8 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Special Guest King Princess

Licensed All Ages

Thursday 9 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Special Guest King Princess

Licensed All Ages

Saturday 11 March

WOMADelaide | Botanic Park, Adelaide, SA*

Monday 13 March

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Special Guest King Princess

Licensed All Ages

Friday 17 March

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Special Guest King Princess

Licensed All Ages

Saturday 18 March

A Day On The Green*

Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton, QLD

Special Guests King Princess, Last Dinosaurs and Hatchie

Licensed All Ages

Tuesday 21 March

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Special Guest King Princess

Licensed All Ages

