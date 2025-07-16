Female Philanthropists Preserve Performing Arts History With Major Support For National Collection And New Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Centre Melbourne has announced that three leading Melbourne female philanthropists – Susan Yates (Peter and Susan Yates Foundation), Virginia Boon (Harry and Virginia Boon Foundation), and Krystyna Campbell-Pretty have provided transformative donations of approximately $1 million each, committing to bringing the wonders of performing arts history back into the spotlight. The donations have been given to the construction of the new Australian Museum of Performing Arts (AMPA) opening at the end of this year, and to secure major acquisitions for the Australian Performing Arts Collection.

Philanthropists Susan Yates and Virginia Boon have both contributed to the construction of AMPA, which opens on Hamer Hall's Riverside Terrace in December. AMPA will present exclusive exhibitions, featuring both rare and treasured objects from the Australian Performing Arts Collection, while also showcasing the best touring international performing arts exhibitions. The first exhibition will be announced in September.

Philanthropist Krystyna Campbell-Pretty supported two major acquisitions for the Australian Performing Arts Collection. These include 35 objects once owned by Grammy-winning recording artist and actress Olivia Newton-John and Australian comedian, actor, author and satirist Barry Humphries. They include Olivia Newton-John's custom-painted, turquoise blue Steinway baby grand piano, a classic motorcycle-style jacket worn during her Las Vegas residency, T-shirts worn to perform “Physical” in concert, and her ARIA Music Hall of Fame Award from 2002.

The Barry Humphries acquisition includes Dame Edna Everage spectacles, a gown worn by Barry Humphries as Dame Edna when she danced with Rudolf Nureyev (1987) and a Dame Edna gown worn by Humphries at the Royal Variety Show in the London Palladium Theatre (2013).

Susan Yates, Virginia Boon and Krystyna Campbell-Pretty said their support drew from a desire to ensure performing arts history was preserved for future generations and shared with the broader community.

For Virginia Boon who grew up in a performing arts family and has a performing arts background began volunteering with the Australian Performing Arts Collection after donating a few items from her family's archive.

“My husband Harry and I are proud to support the dream of making this incredible $80 million collection more accessible,” Virginia Boon said.

“It's a joy to see the history of Australian performance coming into the spotlight and to play a small part in helping it find new audiences for generations to come.”

Susan Yates, who began her career in public and education sector libraries before joining the State Library of Victoria's Pictures Collection said the new museum would allow audiences to expand upon their experience of live performance and learn more about the process of taking a show from page to stage.

“AMPA's exhibitions will shed light on the creative and collaborative process of bringing entertainment to an audience. I think many Australians, like myself, would love the opportunity to enjoy both iconic and lesser-known artefacts from Australia's performing arts history. So much of it is kind of ephemeral by nature. You see a fabulous instrument, prop, costume or set in a performance, then the curtains go down and you never see it again.” Susan Yates said.

Philanthropist Krystyna Campbell-Pretty, a retired researcher and management consultant known for her significant contributions to cultural institutions, said the Olivia Newton-John and Barry Humphries acquisitions reflected moments in performing arts history that could now be shared with the community.

“Arts Centre Melbourne has the finest collection of performing arts archive material in Australia. It's excellent. I have felt for some time that it deserved to be given a focus and properly presented to the public as a part of what Arts Centre Melbourne offers,'' Krystyna Campbell-Pretty said.

“Performing arts collections document both cultural and social history. The latter is particularly important as it's the history of how we live, the things that we do and enjoy every day. That of course changes over time and the collection documents those changes through key objects that are part of people's lives,'' she said.

Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Karen Quinlan, AM said:

“Through the generous support of Susan, Virginia and Krystyna, the riches of the Australian Performing Arts Collection will be shared through the new Australian Museum of Performing Arts, and it will continue to be a leader in preservation of performing arts history. AMPA is an exciting new addition to Melbourne's cultural landscape, and we look forward to opening the doors in December to put a spotlight on both local and international performing arts history.”



AMPA will open to the public in December 2025 with almost 500 square metres dedicated to showcasing curated exhibitions including international touring exhibitions.

Fundraising is ongoing to complete the full vision for the museum.



Phase 1 of AMPA has been made possible via significant support from Melbourne's generous philanthropic community in addition to seed funding from the Victorian Government, through Creative Victoria.

About the Australian Performing Arts Collection

The Australian Performing Arts Collection is the nation's largest repository celebrating the performing arts, containing more than 850,000 objects relating to the history of circus, dance, music, opera and theatre. The Collection contains elaborate costumes and iconic rare objects from stars of the Australian stage including Kylie Minogue, Barry Humphries, Nick Cave, Hugh Jackman, Peter Allen, Chrissy Amphlett and the Dames – Nellie Melba, Joan Sutherland, Olivia Newton-John and Edna Everage – as well as famed performing arts institutions including The Australian Ballet, Circus Oz, Melbourne Theatre Company and Opera Australia. Arts Centre Melbourne is the custodian of the Collection and cares for it on behalf of the people of Victoria and Australia.

The Australian Performing Arts Collection was established in 1975. Two early major acquisitions were the J.C. Williamson Theatres Ltd Archive – a vast photographic and paper-based collection generated by what was the largest commercial theatre enterprise in the Southern Hemisphere for almost a century – and Dame Nellie Melba's exquisite stage costumes and accessories.

Objects are currently accessible to the community via foyer displays in Arts Centre Melbourne's venues Hamer Hall and the Theatres Building, a searchable online catalogue, a dedicated Research Centre, loans to other cultural institutions and through the behind-the-scenes Collection Store Tours at Hamer Hall. Iconic objects from the Collection can also be found in the Australian Music Vault in the Theatres Building.