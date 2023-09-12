Dolly Diamond Leads RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL! at the Alex Theatre in March 2024

Dolly Diamond takes the stage in "Ruthless the Musical!" in Melbourne next year. Hold onto your sequins, because Dolly is here to sprinkle her magic dust and leave you in stitches!

Dolly Diamond, is stepping into the iconic role of Sylvia St. Croix, and she's determined to turn the theatre upside down. With a sense of humor sharper than a stiletto heel, Dolly declares, "I've waited years to play this role on stage, I've been playing it off stage all my life." Melbourne, get ready for a masterclass in sass, camp, and uproarious hilarity!

"When I saw Ruthless in New York I thought, that's the role I was born to play... but they didn't offer me the child star role of Tina Denmark, so I'm playing Sylvia St. Croix instead!" Get ready for the comedic ride of a lifetime with Dolly Diamond in "Ruthless the Musical"!

Dolly Diamond isn't just a star on stage; she's also a dedicated Ambassador for Guide Dogs Australia, Movember, and the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Foundation. Her illustrious career has taken her to countless stages, from the Adelaide Cabaret Festival to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. She's even left her mark on the international stage, performing at the Edinburgh Fringe as part of the "House of Oz" lineup and hosting "Dolly Diamond's Rather Large Variety Night with Just the tonic.

She'll be joined by a team of theatrical titans that will make "Ruthless the Musical!" a laugh-out-loud riot. Leading the charge is Chelsea Matheson, the Director extraordinaire known for her ability to weave theatrical magic into every production, and her remarkable work with the Melbourne Shakespeare Company and Three Fates Theatre Company.

In the music department is the incomparable Dave Barclay as Music Director, a maestro whose work includes "tick, tick... BOOM!" and "Little Shop Of Horrors."

Adding a dash of elegance and a sprinkle of pizzazz is none other than Michelle David, making her Australian Choreography debut, but with a list of credits from the UK that could circle a double-decker bus.

Damian Jones, known for his enchanting set designs will work his magic, and Sidney Younger, our lighting virtuoso with credits in "Bananaland" and "Songs for a New World," will cast his illuminating spell, leaving you awestruck.

In this uproarious musical, featuring Marvin Laird's catchy tunes and Joel Paley's witty book and lyrics, prepare for a wild ride! This riotous and fabulously camp production has earned thunderous applause throughout its extensive Off-Broadway residency. With a mischievous nod to classics like 'Gypsy' and 'Mame,' as well as iconic films such as 'All About Eve,' it serves up a satirical feast, poking fun at the relentless pursuit of fame and fortune by those irrepressible "show brats."

Catch Dolly and the extraordinary cast from March 1st to March 25th at the Alex Theatre, St Kilda.