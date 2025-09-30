Composer Ludovico Einaudi Returning to Australia and New Zealand in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popular classical Music Composer, Ludovico Einaudi, will return to tour Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2026, performing music from his new album, The Summer Portraits, along with classics from his repertoire over six nights.

The tour will commence in Sydney with a musical residency of six concerts in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall from 23 - 29 January 2026. On the tour, Einaudi will be accompanied by his stellar six-piece ensemble featuring violin, cello, guitar, percussions, bass, keyboard and accordion. Tickets on sale here beginning Friday 3 October.

Drawing upon neo-classical, pop, ambient, rock, and experimental styles, Einaudi’s music has made him the most-streamed classical artist of all time, exceeding 39 billion streams globally, with monthly Spotify listeners. The Italian maestro has also composed film soundtracks such as The Intouchables, the multi-Oscar-winning Nomadland, This Is England, and The Father.

His latest album, The Summer Portraits, was released in January 2025. The single “Rose Bay” is named after the Sydney suburb where Einaudi's grandfather, Wando Aldrovandi, emigrated in the 1930s to escape Italy’s Fascist government.

Speaking to why Australia is such a special place for him to perform, Einaudi says: “Australia has always held a special place in my heart. When I tour there, I feel embraced by an audience that is open, warm, and deeply attentive. But my bond goes even further back: my grandfather spent half of his life in Australia, and my mother filled my childhood with stories of its landscapes and people. Those tales became part of my imagination, and over time Australia has become woven into my very DNA.”

Australian Tour Dates:

Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall, Sydney

23 - 29 January 2026

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

4 February 2026

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth

7 & 8 February 2026

New Zealand Tour Dates:

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland

31 January 2026

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

1 February 2026

Photo credit: Mary McCartney