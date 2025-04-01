Cast Set For Australian Tour of PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT LIVE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An all-Australian cast has been confirmed for Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! with Zoe Crisp (Avenue Q, We Will Rock You) cast as Peppa Pig in the upcoming tour from April-May. The Australian premiere follows a smash hit season in London's West End, and is the first time Peppa Pig has graced Australian stages since 2018.

The rest of the multi-talented, infectiously fun all-Aussie cast includes Adelaide trained and Melbourne based Romy Juliette Glass (Legally Blonde; Universal Studios Singapore roles) as Daisy; Perth raised and Brisbane trained Maddison Price (Queensland Pop Orchestra, QPAC's The Wizard of Oz in Concert) as Suzy Sheep; Melbourne's Jake Waterworth (Tigger in Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation) as Danny Dog.

Joining them are Sydney raised and Melbourne based Zuleika Khan (PAW Patrol Live, Offspring, Please Like Me) as Mummy Pig and Miss Rabbit; Jacqui Dwyer (Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation) from the Blue Mountains as George; with Daddy Pig played by Newcastle born Benjamin Richards (Heathers, Cry Baby).



Titular star Zoe Crisp grew up watching the Peppa Pig TV show with her twin brother in West Leederville, Perth.



“My brother and I related very much to Peppa and George's sibling relationship. I was a tiny bit bossy and he didn't have a lot of words,” says Zoe.

A WAAPA graduate with a range of professional credits, Zoe recently toured with The National Theatre for Children, playing various characters with lots of silly voices (an evil cat, a dopey dog and plenty more!). In her free time, Zoe passionately supports causes to conserve our wildlife for future generations.



“Peppa Pig has captured hearts for so many years. The characters are so loved and iconic - I can't wait to bring the magic that is Peppa Pig to life on stage!” says Zoe.



Australian audiences are proving just how much they really adore Peppa Pig and her oinktastic adventures, with the tour adding even MORE NEW SHOWS AND DATES, since the first extension was announced in February.

New shows and dates have just been added in 7 cities, with the captivating curly-tale hitting Frankston, Brisbane, Melbourne and Bendigo in April, before touring to Geelong, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney and Perth in May.

Presented by TEG Life Like Touring and Fierylight, the stage show is based on the much-loved animated series. Peppa Pig is currently the #1 kids show on Nick Jr. and #2 on ABC Kids Australia, while the show's theme song received a whopping 165 million views in just six months of 2024.

Packed with fun, games and special new puppets, this new live show will see small audience members squealing with delight.



The best seats are selling faster than families can say “Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE!”, so audiences are advised to act fast and book tickets via www.peppapiglive.com.au.

Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles, Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans and is a perfect introduction to theatre.

“We are excited to be bringing Peppa Pig back to Australia in 2025 with TEG Life Like Touring,” says the show's director and writer, Richard Lewis from Fierylight.



“For Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out LIVE! we have created lots of new puppets our Australian audiences wouldn't have seen before. We bring together all sorts of different techniques to make the action and fun with Peppa, her family and friends come to life on stage. Also, the level of audience interaction has increased, with even more opportunities in this new show for the audience to sing along, dance and to get involved.”

In 2025 Peppa Pig celebrates 21 years on our screens, having first aired in May 2004. She has also been performing live stage shows for 16 years, with Peppa Pig Live playing to sell-out crowds across Australia, USA, UK, Ireland and Asia, entertaining almost 3 million people.

Join Peppa, along with her family and friends, in their latest new adventure as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party - it's going to be an exciting and fun packed day, promising interactive fun, songs and games for preschoolers. It's the perfect family treat.

Comments