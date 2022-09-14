Cast Announced For TITANIC THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT in Melbourne in November

The five-time Tony Award winning production Titanic The Musical will play an exclusive and limited season In Concert in Melbourne this November. This special event will feature a 26-piece orchestra alongside a brilliant Australian cast gracing the stage at the landmark Melbourne Town Hall for 4 performances only on November 4, 5 and 6. This stunning concert production celebrates the 110th anniversary of the Titanic.

An inspiring and talented cast has been assembled playing characters who existed in real life on the ill-fated journey. As previously announced Anthony Warlow plays Captain E.J Smith and joining him will be Juan Jackson as ship designer and builder Thomas Andrews and Kane Alexander as owner of the ship J. Bruce Ismay.

Joining them for this truly ensemble production is Johanna Allen, Shannon Cheong, Martin Croft, Marissa Economo, Amy Fortnum, Natalie Gamsu, Madison Green, Jonathan Hickey, Martin Lane, James MacAlpine, Ava Madon, Alessandra Merlo, John O'Hara, Lisa-Marie Parker, Shanul Sharma, Samuel Skuthorp, Glaston Toft, Daisy Valerio, Samuel Ward, and Callum Warrender.

The musicians making up the stunning orchestra include Susan Batten, Ian Bell, Stuart Byrne, Luke Carbon, Florence Cappler - Shillington, John Clark, Karen Columbine, Kieran Conrau, Lachlan Davidson, Natalia Edwards, Callum G'Froerer, Tony Hicks, Lauren Jennings, Edwina Kayser, Matt Laing, Michelle Nguyen, David Piper, Katie Pryce, Ariel Postmus, Lynette Rayner, Tristan Rebien, Lisa Reynolds, Ben Spiers, Jo To, Lara Wilson, Paul Zabrowarny.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical: In Concert is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third-Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

An all-Australian creative team have assembled for Titanic The Musical: In Concert including Director Theresa Borg, Musical Director Stephen Gray, Choreographer Katie Ditchburn and Lighting Design by Jason Bovaird. Titanic The Musical: In Concert is proudly produced in Melbourne by The Marrollo Project.

"I am so excited to be announcing this incredibly talented cast to our audiences. Their diverse talent and powerful voices will make Titanic The Musical: In Concert an evening at the theatre you simply do not want to miss! Joining previously announced stalwart of the stage, Anthony Warlow, this amazing, 23 strong cast will live out the warm and heartfelt story that is the sinking of the Titanic. I simply cannot wait for audiences to join us at Melbourne Town Hall for what is shaping up to be a theatrical event not to be missed.", said Paul Marrollo.

110 years ago, in the final hours of 14th April 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century. 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine) and a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year and 1776), the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards.