CJ Salvador Will Embark on Tour of Australia

Dancer and Choreographer CJ Salvador will head straight from Los Angeles to Australia for dance workshops with Ivan Krslovic (The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise) as part of an Australian Tour. CJ Salvador, is a highly regarded dancer and choreographer perhaps best known for dancing alongside Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Missy Elliot, Ciara, JLO Christina Aguilera, Camilla Cabello and Prince (‘Breakfast Can Wait”). He's appeared on The Voice, The Billboard Music Awards and in music videos for Justin Bieber and Travis Scott (‘Second Emotion').

The videos he has appeared in have showcased his talents to millions including his own wedding video on YouTube which has racked up over 2.5million views. It's as a choreographer that he has won his biggest audience. Filmed in some of America's best dance studios, Salvador leads other dancers through breathtaking routines set to all kinds of modern hip-hop and R&B music.

“I'm so excited to be bringing CJ to Australia. Workshops are already selling out and the enthusiasm for CJ is huge.” Said Ivan Krslovic, Promoter and Dancer. “We will also have a film crew following us around as we make a documentary of the trip. This is a really exciting opportunity for all Australian dancers to get in front of one of the worlds best.”

Growing up in Illinois, Salvador was hooked on dancing from a young age, taking tap dance classes at 10. Inspired by great dancers and singers like Michael Jackson, he dreamed of one day becoming a boy band star. That dream fell by the wayside as he trained in hip-hop dancing and committed himself to reaching peak physical fitness through dancing, boxing, and other sports. In 2011, he relocated southeast to Los Angeles, hoping to break into the entertainment industry. He's been there ever since and got one of his first big breaks when he was employed to dance on a Selena Gomez tour.

Two of Salvador's biggest choreography hits to date have been a routine performed with Alexander Chung to Chris Brown's ‘Pills and Automobiles' and one performed to Justin Bieber's ‘I'll Show You'. Between them, the videos have notched up over 19 million views to date, putting Salvador at the forefront of modern dancing. CJ will arrive in Australia the last week of February and kick the tour off in Sydney which has already sold out.

Tour Dates

SYDNEY

February 27 2024

IMI Studios

Movement Studios

Sold Out

MELBOURNE

March 2nd -5th and 13th

TDC

O2 Studios

HOBART

March 6th – 7th

Eternal Dance

Jenina's Dance Workshops

GOLD COAST

March 8th

Ikin Dance

BRISBANE

March 9th

Mad Dance House

PERTH

March 10th – 11th

TBC

ADELAIDE

March 12th

TBC

Tickets available from the dance studios.