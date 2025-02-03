CIRCUS OZ NON STOP Will Return to Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Circus Oz has announced the return of their New York-bound spectacular, Circus Oz Non Stop, to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Following a sold-out 2023 season at the Forum Melbourne, this strictly limited eight-show season will run from 16th – 20th April at Melbourne's Town Hall - their first performance at this iconic venue in over 20 years.

Don't miss the chance to witness this home-grown act before it embarks on a whirlwind tour across regional Victoria, interstate, and finally, to the bright lights of New York City.

Presented by a multi-generational ensemble, for audiences of every age, Circus Oz Non Stop is a dazzling mix of comedy, acrobatics, music, and breathtaking daredevilry. Audiences will marvel at jaw-dropping aerial stunts, laugh out loud at clowning antics, and be captivated by juggling and skipping routines. With an eclectic cast spanning six decades, this fun-filled extravaganza promises to leave audiences breathless, laughing, and ready to cartwheel home.

“We're thrilled to bring Non Stop back to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and to return to the iconic Melbourne Town Hall,” said the show's director and co-deviser Nicci Wilks. “This show is a joyous celebration of everything Circus Oz stands for: incredible talent, fearless creativity, and pure fun for all ages. It's a joy to share this production with audiences before it tours interstate and then heads to New York.”

The production is led by director and co-devisor Nicci Wilks, with an ensemble of talented performers and co-devisors including Debra Batton, Angelique Ross, Chris Lewis, Leo Pentland, Carl Polke, Olivia Porter, Griffin Hooper, and Claire Bindoff.

