BWW Review: DRUMMER QUEENS at The Comedy Theatre

Photo by David Hooley

Neil Gooding Productions & Repercussions Productions presentation of Drummer Queens is sensational! Going along as a drummer novice I was not sure what to expect in a one act 80-minute drumming performance. I was not disappointed, in fact, I was tapping along with a smile all night long. The sheer talent of this all female, multicultural cast, impressive production design, superb direction and clever choreography makes Drummer Queens a sure hit. What Riverdance did for Irish Dancing... Drummer Queens does for drumming. Look out world "Here Come the Drums"!



Upon entering the Comedy Theatre's auditorium I was pleasantly surprised by the scale and detail of Richard Neville and Adrienn Lord's rustic, metallic, post apoptotic rock concert set. When the house lights dimmed, and the ridiculously talented cast commanded the stage I knew I was in for a night of stellar entertainment.



Georgia Anderson is full of energy as Bey-B, bringing her acrobatic expertise to her character, Ned Wu captivates as Cap, Nikki Johnson's percussion playing is perfect, Peta Anderson, who also happens to be the choreographer, taps tremendously in an impressive solo as Freedom and Stef Furnari is simply remarkable as Rebel who at times literally defies gravity with her drumming! Claudia Wherry as Luna, Lisa Purmodh as Sass and Salina Myat as Zen also all give excellent performances that will leave you in no doubt that this cast oozes talent. This cast is set for international stardom.



Adrienn Lord's clever costume design helps heighten each drummer's individual character, while also adding to the post-apocalyptic, rustic glam references at the beginning of the show and then introducing a militaristic army band reference later on. Richard Neville's 20 years of experience as a lighting designer quickly become evident as the show begins and by the end will leave you in awe of his ability to add dimension, dramatic chiaroscuro and splashes of bold electric colour to the stage.



Of course, in a show that features drumming from start to finish the sound design is of extreme importance. Michael Waters does not disappoint, he enhances, amplifies and blends the diverse range of onstage tones and timbres with extreme ease. As the performers produce percussion sounds from an array of different sources that include the stage's proscenium and even the brushing of teeth, this is no mean feat.

Photo by David Hooley



Drumming has been part of human culture since prehistoric times with the first recorded drums dating between 5500-2350 BC in Neolithic cultures in China. Since then, they have been used for everything from motivating troops heading to war to electric rock bands. Creator, producer and composer Joe Accaria cleverly references a plethora of different drum and percussion uses into Drummer Queens, ensuring the audience is intrigued song after song. This coupled with Nigel Turner-Carroll's creative direction which incorporates audience participation, clowning and commedia dell'arte help give the Show's characters dimension and individuality. When you add in Peta Anderson's clever and slick choreographer it is no wonder that Drummer Queens is theatrical brilliance. As an audience member you are constantly wowed scene after scene.



Drummer Queens is on at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne to 8th May, and then travels to Brisbane, Wollongong, Perth, Albany, Mandurah, Bunbury, Canberra and Adelaide. For more information and to get tickets, visit www.drummerqueens.com