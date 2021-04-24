BWW Review: DOLLY DIAMOND'S STAR FOR A NIGHT at Chapel Off Chapel

Image by Elliot Moody

Have you missed out on being in the live television audience for The X-Factor or The Voice? Don't worry, instead come along to Dolly Diamond's Star for a Night, where three, 'real-life' contestants, are rescued from their mundane 'real-lives' and transformed into their favourite 'real-life' singing sensations, right before your eyes! The transformations are so convincing that you literally won't recognise the contestants post transformation, in fact, apart from a glimmer of Stars in Their Eyes, you would think they were different people!

Having visited Chapel Off Chapel multiple times over the years, I was surprised when I arrived to find I would not be attending a drag queen's comedy cabaret, but instead the dazzling television studio set of Australia's hottest talent quest show, Dolly Diamond's Star for a Night!

Floor manager, Dean Arcuri, was on hand to help instruct us on the role of a live television studio audience, specifically when to applaud. In between filming takes you may even get to see Arcuri transform into a hilarious Ricky Martin impersonator. Power rocket Tom Oliver portrays the three Prahran contestants plodding along through life, before transformation that is! Through the magic of live television however, Oliver miraculously transforms into Elton John impersonator, Matthew Hadgraft, and Amy Winehouse impersonator, Tash York, who comes complete with a pink mini microwave oven in her hair, reheating fried chicken.

After both scoring 79%, it all comes down to contestant three, who transfigures into the real-life Bob Downe (21 Apr), Silvie Paladino (22 Apr), Rhonda Burchmore (23 Apr) and Lucy Holmes (24 Apr). Unfortunately, despite contestant three giving a stellar performance, it is 'just not good enough' to impress the live voting public watching from home. With a score of only 69%, yes even Silvie Paladino, contestants one and two are left to fight it out for the crown and Dolly Diamond's fabulous first prize!

Dolly Diamond is a jewel of the Australian comedy and cabaret scene and a much-loved personality who will make you laugh so hard your ribs will hurt! Her razor-sharp wit will pinpoint any opportunity for humour, so ticket buyer beware as she does love to 'read' her audience in commercial breaks. Dolly has had triumphant cabaret seasons at Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Fringe World Perth, Melbourne Cabaret Festival, Ballarat Cabaret Festival and Broken Heel Festival as well as also being the ambassador for Guide Dogs Victoria, Movember, the Children's Tumor Foundation and the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation.

While, the Melbourne season of Dolly Diamond's Star for a Night has unfortunately wrapped.... I'm sure Dolly's show will be confirmed for a second season, giving more mundane Melbournians the chance to 'mutate' into their favourite singing sensations. With any luck Dolly may even transform Adelaideans, Sydneysiders and Brisbanians as well!

Keep an eye out at @_DollyDiamond, @therealdollydiamond or on dollydiamond.com.au