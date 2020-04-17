'An Evening With Adam Noviello' Fundraising Event Will Stream on YouTube

In partnership with the Victorian Actors' Benevolent Trust, Adam Noviello will present his 2019 cabaret show recording exclusively to Youtube, Thursday April 23rd & 30th.

Whilst appearing in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical, Adam was hard at work producing his award winning feature film debut, SPENCER, and in order to secure funding for post production, he embarked on a Pozible crowd funding campaign to complete this ambitious feature film project. An exclusive reward in this successful campaign was a ticket to a ONE NIGHT ONLY cabaret performance, 'An Evening With Adam Noviello' which played to an enthusiastic audience at Hares & Hyenas in Fitzroy, Melbourne. The night of the show was filmed for archival purposes only, but thanks to the generous support of the team that filmed the show, they have edited and buffed and pimped it to look and sound magnificent so... it can now be proudly shown to the world.

Accompanied by Stephanie Lewendon-Lowe, and featuring special guest appearances from Andy Johnston (Yank! The Musical, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert) and Cle Morgan (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Matilda: The Musical, Hairspray), tune in for this very special night of laughs, cabaret and music, all from the comfort of your own home.

It's time to grab a wine, and enjoy some cabaret online!

While this show will be available for FREE, a link will be available for you to make any donations, large or small, to the Victorian Actors' Benevolent Trust, a non-profit organisation providing emergency assistance to those in the entertainment industry who find themselves with nowhere else to turn.

Tune in on YouTube at: bit.ly/adamnovielloact1

Donate at: bit.ly/VABTdonate





