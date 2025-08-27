Addison Rae, Kid Cudi and More Set for Beyond The Valley 10th Anniversary Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Australia's largest multi-day festival, Beyond The Valley will celebrate its 10th anniversary. From 28th December 2025 - 1st January 2026, tens of thousands of music lovers will return to Barunah Plains, Wadawurrung Country, for four days of unforgettable music over New Year's Eve.

Presented by Untitled Group and triple j, and supported by Visit Victoria, Beyond The Valley has set the standard for world-class music and festivals in Australia, uniting tens of thousands each summer across four days of unforgettable music, distinctive stage designs, and unparalleled festival experiences.

Headliners for this year's edition include global dance music powerhouse Dom Dolla, who will deliver the coveted New Year's Eve countdown performance. Joining him will be pop culture phenomenon Addison Rae, pioneering hip-hop visionary Kid Cudi, returning to Australia for the first time in over a decade, as well as rule-breaking punk force Turnstile.

Irish DJ and producer KETTAMA will bring his hard-hitting house sound to BTV, fresh off a BBC Radio 1 Dance Residency and his "It Gets Better (Forever Mix)"-the track teased in the festival's recent campaign launch video. He joins a global mix of talent including German melodic house master Ben Böhmer, US genre-shifter Jane Remover, New Zealand brothers and NME cover stars Balu Brigada, NYC dance-pop provocateurs Fcukers, and noughties wunderkid & 'Leave (Get Out)' singer JoJo.

This year's bill also showcases a diverse mix of global stars and fresh talent across electronic, indie, neo-soul, pop and hip-hop. Live standouts including Kaiit, BOY SODA, 49th & Main, Mallrat, glaive join rising names EGOISM, DICE, The Tullamarines, Sex Mask, and Chloe Parché while the electronic side delivers energy from Chris Stussy, KILIMANJARO, Prospa, NOTION, Josh Baker, Patrick Mason, Cassian, Linksa, Jazzy, ZULAN, sim0ne and many more.

They sit alongside heavyweight acts such as Spacey Jane, I Hate Models, The Temper Trap, Luude, 070 Shake, DJ HEARTSTRING, SWIM, VTSS, Pegassi, Channel Tres, Miss Kaninna, and many others, ensuring dancefloors are stacked with cutting-edge sounds.

Since launching in 2014, Beyond The Valley has grown from a visionary idea into Australia's largest camping festival, setting the benchmark for world-class music, stage design and unforgettable New Year's moments. Over the past decade, BTV has hosted artists including Tyler, The Creator, Peggy Gou, Kaytranada, FISHER, and RÜFÜS DU SOL, cementing its status as a global destination for festivalgoers.

"Ten years ago, we could never have imagined what BTV would become" says Nicholas Greco, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Untitled Group, "It's now a rite of passage for so many, and this anniversary is our most ambitious celebration yet."

This year's 10th edition spans four days of unforgettable music and will see the festival's three main stages return bigger and better, with the Valley Stage reimagined alongside UK design studio Vision Factory, a newly revamped Dance Dome, and the return of the iconic Dr Dan's. Expect immersive experiences from live comedy and podcasts to art installations and surprise activations that have become central to the BTV identity.