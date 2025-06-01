AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL Will Open in Melbourne in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new production of American Psycho – The Musical will arrive in Melbourne in September 2025. This all-new version of the satirical Broadway musical based on Bret Easton Ellis’ controversial 1991 novel and the cult 2000 film will open at Chapel Off Chapel from 4 – 20 September 2025 for a limited time only.

Directed by one of Melbourne’s preeminent directors, Mark Taylor (Bright Star, Parade, Next to Normal) this brand-new take on this cult-classic is sure to thrill Melbourne Theatre audiences.

The stage adaptation delivers a punch straight to the heart of capitalism, consumerism, and unchecked male power. With a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), this bold musical dives into the mind of Patrick Bateman: a young, wealthy investment banker with a taste for designer suits by day, and something far more sinister by night.

Set in the money-obsessed Manhattan of the late 1980s and soundtracked by Sheik’s slick score alongside iconic hits from Phil Collins, Tears for Fears, New Order and Huey Lewis and the News, American Psycho – The Musical is a blood-soaked thrill ride through greed, privilege and moral decay.

Previous critics highlighted the show's sharp, biting commentary on society and its dark comedy. The show has been lauded for its ability to subvert expectations and deliver a compelling, if disturbing, theatrical experience. Melbourne audiences can expect a similarly world-class theatrical experience from this new Australian creative team.

Director, Mark Taylor says, "This show dares to go where most musicals don’t. It holds a mirror up to toxic masculinity, status obsession and the warped idea of what success and masculinity should look like. Patrick Bateman’s idol is Donald Trump, and in many ways, the world he inhabits is Trump’s America - where wealth forgives all and appearance matters more than substance. This show isn’t just timely, it’s uncomfortably familiar.”

Darkly funny, unnervingly sexy, and unflinching in its critique, American Psycho – The Musical asks the question: how far can someone go when society is too distracted by gloss to care what’s underneath?

