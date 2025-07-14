AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This September, Melbourne's theatre scene will get a shot of adrenaline when the musical revival of AMERICAN PSYCHO opens at Chapel Off Chapel.

Following the announcement of Conor Beaumont in the lead role of Patrick Bateman, the full cast of powerhouse local talent includes Sam Ward (Miss Saigon, Ten Tenors) as Paul Owen/Detective Kimball, Montana Sharp (Parade) as Jean, Jordan Malone (Wicked, Frozen) as Evelyn Williams, Jake Ameduri (Sister Act) as Timothy Price and others and Ellie Nunan (Mary Poppins, Cats) as Mrs Bateman and others.

Joining their blood-soaked comrades for the limited run are Carla Venezia as Courtney and others, Elaina Bianchi as Vanden and others, Aaron Robuck as Luis Carruthers, Musical Director and on-stage DJ and Dan Ham as Craig McDermott and others and Dance Captain. The cast is completed by Lauchlan Mant as David Van Patten and others and Matthew Hearne as Standby.

This Melbourne premiere production will be directed by Mark Taylor (Next to Normal, Bright Star), with music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), and a book by Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The blistering score is paired with iconic 80s tracks from Huey Lewis and the News, Phil Collins and Tears for Fears, all complemented by plenty of live-on-stage blood.

Director Mark Taylor says, “This cast is fearless, and we can't wait to watch them bring this story to life and leave audiences reeling long after they leave the theatre. This talented company is diving headfirst into a show that dares to go where most musicals don't: it holds a mirror up to toxic masculinity, status obsession and the warped idea of what success and masculinity should look like.”

Just in time for the 25th anniversary of the Christian Bale film based on Bret Easton Ellis' provocative novel, and with a remake of the film currently in production directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Challengers) AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL pulls no punches in its critique of capitalism, consumerism and excess. With a fresh lens in 2025, where Bateman's idol Donald Trump and favourite book The Art of the Deal hit a little too close to home, the story feels more eerily relevant than ever.

AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL dives into the mind of Patrick Bateman: a young, wealthy investment banker with a taste for designer suits by day, and something far more sinister by night. Set in the money-obsessed Manhattan of the late 1980s and soundtracked by Sheik's slick score alongside iconic hits from Phil Collins, Tears for Fears, New Order and Huey Lewis and the News, AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL is a blood-soaked thrill ride through greed, privilege and moral decay.

AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL opens at Chapel Off Chapel on 4 September for a strictly limited season. Tickets are selling fast, with new seats just released due to popular demand.

AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL

DATES: 4 – 20 September 2025

VENUE: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran

TICKETS: americanpsycho.com.au/book